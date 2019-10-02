MLB Playoffs 2019: Updated Odds, Predictions for AL Wild Card, NLDS Matchups

Sam Gangwer/Associated Press

Oakland will try to follow the path paved by Washington and win the American League Wild Card Game on home soil Wednesday.

Since 2012, the home teams in both Wild Card Games have won once. That occurred in 2017 with Arizona and the New York Yankees.

The Athletics are calling on Sean Manaea to shut down Tampa Bay, which sends Charlie Morton to the hill.

Washington earned a meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers and recent NLDS history suggests it could be in line for an early exit.

The previous three NL Wild Card Game winners combined for a single victory in 10 NLDS matchups.

The other side of that bracket features a showdown between the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves.

Updated Postseason Odds

via Caesars and Vegas Insider.



AL Wild Card Game

Tampa Bay (+118; Bet $100 to win $118) at Oakland (-128; Bet $128 to win $100)

NLDS Game 1

Washington at Los Angeles (No Line)

St. Louis (+117) at Atlanta (-129)

Predictions

Tampa Bay over Oakland

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Tampa Bay is one of three road teams to win in seven AL Wild Card Games.

Of course, this year's team is much different than the 2013 edition managed by Joe Maddon, but there is precedent within the organization to advance.

The Rays' biggest advantage is Morton, who was superb versus Oakland over 13.1 innings in a pair of June matchups. He closed the regular season with a quartet of eight-plus strikeout outings and limited the Yankees to one hit in six innings in his last appearance.

The 35-year-old carries postseason experience from his time with the Houston Astros in 2017. He was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the ALCS and World Series in 2017.

Manaea conceded four earned runs in his five September starts. Tampa Bay hit .255 versus lefties in the regular season with 66 home runs in 1,975 plate appearances.

The Rays' top two sluggers, Austin Meadows and Tommy Pham, had some success against southpaws. The left-handed Meadows earned a .275 batting average with nine home and 32 RBI, while the right-handed Pham had a .330 batting average and .945 OPS.

If those two get to Manaea early and Morton shuts down the Oakland lineup, the Rays could be headed to Houston for ALDS Game 1 Friday.

Los Angeles Dodgers over Washington

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

In the last three years, the Dodgers knocked off five different opponents in the NLDS and NLCS.

In 2016, the Dodgers defeated the Nationals in the NLDS before falling to the Chicago Cubs in the championship series. A similar fate could be headed Washington's way starting Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Hyun-Jin Ryu and Clayton Kershaw picked up two of Los Angeles' four regular-season wins over Dave Martinez's ball club.

Ryu twirled a pair of gems against the Nationals, as he conceded one earned run on nine hits over 14.2 innings. Kershaw struck out nine while giving up two earned runs off three hits in his July 27 victory at Nationals Park.

If Los Angeles' best hurlers shut down a Washington batting order that was silent for seven innings against Milwaukee, the Dodgers could head to Nationals Park with a chance to clinch in Game 3.

Game 1 starter Patrick Corbin is coming off the concession of six earned runs versus Cleveland. He fared well versus the Dodgers in May with seven scoreless innings, but he has only had one performance like that since August 1.

During their seven-game winning streak, the Dodgers racked up 42 runs versus San Diego and San Francisco. In its last five home matchups, Dave Roberts' team had 35 players cross the plate.

If the Dodgers get a similar efficiency in both aspects of the game, they could earn their fourth straight trip to the NLCS.

St. Louis over Atlanta

Matt Marton/Associated Press

Miles Mikolas may be 9-14, but his numbers against Atlanta suggest he could steal Game 1 on the road for St. Louis.

According to Marc Saxon of The Athletic, the 31-year-old has a 2.61 ERA versus an Atlanta team that contains a .244 batting average against him. He was efficient in September, as he let up no more than three earned runs in each of his five appearances.

If Mikolas shines in Game 1, Jack Flaherty could follow that up in Game 2 with a victory. The right-handed hurler conceded four earned runs over six September starts.

In those games, the 23-year-old produced 53 strikeouts, which could play into his favor versus an Atlanta lineup that fanned 1,467 times—the second most of the remaining playoff sides.

St. Louis may not match Atlanta's power, but it could win the game on the bases, after tying for third in stolen bases with 116.

If the Cardinals play small ball, Kolten Wong, Marcell Ozuna and Harrison Bader could make the difference. All three swiped over 10 bags.

Mike Shildt's team also played more competitive baseball down the stretch to clinch the NL Central. In September, it won 10 games by one or two runs.

Atlanta enters with a 4-8 mark since September 15. It gave up 4.2 runs per game in that stretch, and if that trend extends into the NLDS, the NL East champion could face an early exit.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.