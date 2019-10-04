Bears' Mitchell Trubisky Won't Play vs. Raiders with Shoulder Injury

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears officially ruled out quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for Sunday's game in London against the Oakland Raiders.

Trubisky suffered a dislocated left shoulder and a slight labrum tear early in last week's victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Fortunately for the Bears, veteran Chase Daniel is accustomed to filling in for Trubisky and maintaining the team's competitiveness. He led Chicago to victory last week and defeated the Detroit Lions in a Thanksgiving contest last season when the starter was sidelined.

After going 22-of-30 for 195 yards and a touchdown in last week's 16-6 win against Minnesota, Daniel has shown that he can keep Chicago's offense running efficiently during Trubisky's absence.

There aren't many teams who can turn toward a veteran backup and feel comfortable doing so, but Chicago can with its elite defense leading the way on the other side.

Trubisky's long-term ability to stay on the field is more important to the Bears than rushing him back following the shoulder injury. They traded up to select him with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL draft—ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson—and made him the central piece of their future.

Daniel can keep the team afloat for now, but Chicago needs Trubisky healthy if he is going to live up to elevated expectations and compete for playoff appearances for years to come.