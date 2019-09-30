Report: Bears' Mitchell Trubisky Won't Need Surgery for Labrum Tear Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been diagnosed with a dislocated left shoulder and a slight labrum tear, but he won't need surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

He's unlikely to play Week 5 against the Oakland Raiders but he reportedly will be back "sooner rather than later," per Schefter.

Trubisky was injured on the opening drive of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings and did not return as Chase Daniel finished the game at quarterback.

Though the Bears are 3-1 as a team, Trubisky has had a slow start to the season before the injury. The third-year quarterback has just 588 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in just over three games.

His 31.3 Total QBR ranks 27th of 32 qualified players.

It's an especially disappointing start considering he reached the Pro Bowl last season and was the most heavily bet MVP pick during the offseason, per B/R Betting.

The latest injury is a further setback in 2019, although the positive is he can potentially return without much missed time. A Week 6 bye could also be helpful to limit his time away from the team.

Daniel will presumably take over on an interim basis after rallying the team to victory against the Vikings Sunday. The 32-year-old is in his 10th year in the NFL but has only made four career starts, including two last year with the Bears.