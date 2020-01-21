Browns Rumors: Jarvis Landry Not Expected to Have Surgery on Hip Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is not expected to undergo offseason surgery to address his hip injury, according to the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich.

As Ulrich noted, Landry revealed in December that he had been diagnosed with a fractured sacrum, which contributed to the hip injury. Even as the setback lingered, the Browns star played in all 16 games for the sixth consecutive season.

He noted on Dec. 30 that surgery was a possibility.

"The biggest thing now that the offseason is here is getting these injuries behind us, getting fixed, taking care of them instead of ripping the Band-Aids and tape off them," Landry said, per Andrew Gribble of ClevelandBrowns.com. "From there, it's about getting as strong and better as possible."

Landry has reached five consecutive Pro Bowls, earning the nod in each of his first two seasons in Cleveland. This past season, he led the team in receptions (83), yards (1,174) and touchdowns (six) while sharing a field with Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns placed him in the concussion protocol midway through their Week 4 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Durability otherwise hasn't been a problem for the 27-year-old.

Cleveland entered 2019 with sky-high expectations. The team's 43-13 season-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans provided a dose of reality, and things didn't get much better from there, as the Browns went 6-10.