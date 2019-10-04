Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey out vs. Panthers with Back Injury Amid Trade Rumors

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey won't play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers because of a back injury.



Per Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone noted Ramsey worked hard to be available, but he will see a specialist.

Ramsey has amassed one pass breakup and no interceptions on the season for the 2-2 Jags, who are part of a four-way tie for first in the AFC South.

The superstar cornerback had not missed a game at any level until he sat out of his team's Week 4 road matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The days leading up to that game were quite eventful for Ramsey, as he welcomed his second child, overcame illness and suffered a back ailment that landed him on the team's injury report. All of that took place in the aftermath of Ramsey's public trade request.

The lockdown corner did travel with the team to Denver but remained on the sideline. Tre Herndon took his place in the 26-24 win.

The Jags then listed the cornerback on their Week 5 injury report with a back issue once again that will keep him out for a second straight game.

Herndon will likely step in for Ramsey once again as the 24-year-old works his way back on to the field.

The 23-year-old out of Vanderbilt signed with the Jags as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He is tied for the team lead with two pass breakups.