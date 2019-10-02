First-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Quarter Mark

0 of 32

Matt York/Associated Press

When a team takes a player in the first round of the NFL draft, that player is usually expected to make an immediate impact. There are exceptions, of course. But for the most part, the days of rookies waiting and learning from the sidelines are over.

Unsurprisingly, the days of waiting to grade rookies have also passed.

Most of this year's first-round class has seen the field during the first month of the 2019 season. We're here to judge which players have shined and which have stumbled.

Letter grades will be assigned based on in-season performances—statistically and on film only. There won't be a curve here, as players can't control where in the first round they are taken, only how they perform after the fact.

Presented in the order in which they were drafted, here's a look at all 32 rookies from Round 1.