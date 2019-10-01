Serge Gnabry's 4 Goals Lead Bayern Munich over Tottenham in UCL Group Stage

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2019

Bayern Munich's German midfielder Serge Gnabry (R) celebrates with teammates after he scores their fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London, on October 1, 2019. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Bayern Munich remain top of Group B following a sensational 7-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry scored for Bayern to extend their unbeaten streak to nine matches across all competitions. Gnabry finished with four of the goals in the comprehensive victory.

The defeat leaves Tottenham with one point through two matchdays, and overtaking Bayern for first place will be difficult between now and the end of the group stage.

         

What's Next?

Bayern host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday and resume Champions League duty away to Olympiacos on Oct. 22. Tottenham travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the Premier League. They return to Europe in three weeks against Red Star Belgrade.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Madrid Save Draw vs. Brugge

    Los Blancos were 2-0 down, but Ramos and Casemiro came up big

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Madrid Save Draw vs. Brugge

    Los Blancos were 2-0 down, but Ramos and Casemiro came up big

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Did Dennis Mean His Stumbled Goal? 🙃

    Brugge striker fell over twice...and scored twice

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Did Dennis Mean His Stumbled Goal? 🙃

    Brugge striker fell over twice...and scored twice

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    Griezmann: Messi Relationship 'Difficult'

    Frenchman admits it's been 'difficult to make connection' with Barcelona strike partner

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann: Messi Relationship 'Difficult'

    Frenchman admits it's been 'difficult to make connection' with Barcelona strike partner

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online

    Inter Without Injured Lukaku for Barcelona Clash

    He could be back for Sunday's Juve game

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inter Without Injured Lukaku for Barcelona Clash

    He could be back for Sunday's Juve game

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo