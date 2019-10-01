Serge Gnabry's 4 Goals Lead Bayern Munich over Tottenham in UCL Group Stage

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Bayern Munich remain top of Group B following a sensational 7-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry scored for Bayern to extend their unbeaten streak to nine matches across all competitions. Gnabry finished with four of the goals in the comprehensive victory.

The defeat leaves Tottenham with one point through two matchdays, and overtaking Bayern for first place will be difficult between now and the end of the group stage.

What's Next?

Bayern host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday and resume Champions League duty away to Olympiacos on Oct. 22. Tottenham travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the Premier League. They return to Europe in three weeks against Red Star Belgrade.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.