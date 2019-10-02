AZ Alkmaar vs. Manchester United: Europa League Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Manchester United travel to the Netherlands looking to get the season back on track with a second win from two matches in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

AZ Alkmaar are the opposition, and the Eredivisie outfit drew 2-2 against Partizan Belgrade last time out and has the players to cause United problems. The Red Devils have been faltering domestically, making their worst start in 30 years in the Premier League after Monday's 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal.

United did at least start the Europa campaign in winning fashion, after Mason Greenwood's first senior goal settled things against Astana last time out. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is dealing with injury problems, with striker Anthony Martial and playmaker Paul Pogba among those hurt.

Date: Thursday, October 3

Time: 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2

Live Stream: BT Sport App. B/R Live. fuboTV.

Odds

AZ: +200 (bet $100 to win $200)

United: +145

Draw: +220

Odds per Caesars.

Pogba only returned from injury for the visit of Arsenal, but the Frenchman reportedly "complained of pain in his ankle," per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson. He noted how Pogba was "set to be assessed by medical staff" to determine his availability.

Dawson also pointed out how striker Marcus Rashford is a "doubt," but he feels left-back Luke Shaw could be ready following a hamstring problem. Rashford missing out would stretch Solskjaer's already depleted attacking resources to breaking point.

The United boss has already confirmed Martial will play no part, per Michael Plant of the club's official website. Not having his established frontmen to rely on will likely prompt Solskjaer to hand another start to the promising Greenwood:

He turned 18 on Tuesday, and Greenwood doubled his tally when United beat Rochdale on penalties in the third round of the Carabao Cup. The teenager is in form, but United need more creativity from midfield to bring the best out of the fledgling goalscorer.

It means players such as Juan Mata, Fred and Andreas Pereira need to step up. All three have the vision and flair to unlock an AZ defence that hasn't been breached in the club's last three domestic matches.

Arne Slot's team is also loaded in attack thanks to precocious duo Calvin Stengs, 20 and 18-year-old Myron Boadu. They both scored in Belgrade and also got on the scoresheet during the recent 3-0 win away to Feyenoord in the Dutch top flight.

United's defence will surely be tested by AZ's batch of youthful match-winners. If Greenwood and a weakened forward line can't keep pace, Solskjaer's men will suffer another disappointing result.