Arsenal vs. Standard Liege: Europa League Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Arsenal are tipped to make it two wins from two in Group F of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League by beating Standard Liege at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

The Gunners are firm favourites with the oddsmakers, despite some inconsistency this season. Arsenal have taken 12 points from seven matches in the Premier League, but things have looked better in Europe after last season's beaten finalists won 3-0 away to Eintracht Frankfurt last time out.

This is another chance for head coach Unai Emery to give playing time to a crop of talented youngsters. Wingers Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka, along with playmaker Joe Willock, should all feature.

Liege will likely look to powerhouse striker Paul-Jose Mpoku to exploit a suspect Arsenal back line.

Date: Thursday, October 3

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2

Live Stream: BT Sport App. B/R Live. fuboTV.

Odds

Arsenal: -280 (bet $280 to win $100)

Standard Liege: +690 (bet $100 to win $690)

Draw: +425

Odds per Caesars.

Arsenal's reserves of young talent were showcased in Frankfurt with Saka and Willock both getting on the scoresheet. Saka, 18, has also been impressing in domestic action, standing out during Monday's drab 1-1 draw away to Manchester United:

While Saka is making the grade in the first team, 19-year-old Nelson has been out of sorts so far this season. He needs a strong performance and a goal or two to convince people he can deliver on his undoubted potential.

It's a different story for Willock, who has scored in his last two starts in all competitions, after also finding the net during the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Willock's energy and eye for goal make him a better fit to be Arsenal's most-advanced midfielder than Lucas Torreira. The Uruguay international has been able to lead the Gunners' press, but he's also struggled to show the creativity needed to operate so far forward.

Arsenal's play in the final third will improve once raiding full-backs Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin get up to speed. The duo returned from injury against Forest and impressed, with Bellerin showcasing his value in attacking areas:

Tierney is not part of Scotland's squad for upcoming internationals, but James Olley of the London Evening Standard reported the former Celtic ace is still available for his club:

Emery needs greater athleticism at the edges of his defence, so this is a good moment to put Bellerin and Tierney to work. The same is true for centre-back Rob Holding, who started and scored against Forest, following a lengthy injury layoff.

Holding would get a good test from Mpoku, who was on the scoresheet when Liege beat Vitoria FC on the first matchday. Even so, his pace and power won't be enough to contain an Arsenal team with the strength in depth to once again go far in this competition.