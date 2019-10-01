Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Gives Update on Tyron Smith, Michael Gallup Injuries

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys recently received good news on a couple of key players.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed there is optimism surrounding left tackle Tyron Smith's ankle injury.

"We got the best news we could possibly get," Jones said during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota). "We couldn't have asked for better news. Looking forward to having him back out there quick."

Meanwhile, it may not be long before wide receiver Michael Gallup returns to the field.

"I'm not ruling it out Sunday," Jones said of Gallup potentially playing in Week 5, via Machota. "We got to see how he does out there [in practice this week]."



Smith was shaken up during the final drive of Sunday's 12-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome after his ankle got rolled up on during a sack of quarterback Dak Prescott. He was spotted wearing a walking boot after the game.

Head coach Jason Garrett noted the team received "favorable results" from the MRI on Smith's ankle.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. His status beyond Week 5, though, is up in the air:

Losing Smith for any period of time is a big blow to Dallas' offensive line. Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo pointed out the six-time Pro Bowler has been among the best pass-blockers in the league since the start of 2016:

Sixth-year lineman Cameron Fleming is expected to start in Smith's place.

Gallup has been sidelined since his injury Week 2. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, a procedure that was expected to sideline him for two to four weeks. He reached the two-week mark in the rehab process this past Sunday.

Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram previously reported Friday that Gallup's outlook for Week 5 "doesn't look good" because of swelling in his knee following surgery.

The 2018 third-round pick has gotten off to a promising start to his career. After recording 507 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, he piled up 13 receptions for 226 yards through the first two weeks of the 2019 campaign.

Though the sample sizes have been limited, Prescott and the Cowboys offense have been much more productive with Gallup. Prescott has 674 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception in the two games Gallup has played this season. In the two games the wideout has missed, Prescott has 469 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.