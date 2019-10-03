Best Landing Spot for Each Top 2019 MLB Free Agent

1 of 5

Butch Dill/Associated Press

3B Josh Donaldson: Texas Rangers



The Texas Rangers once signed Adrian Beltre after he made a one-year pit stop with the Boston Red Sox, and he wound up spending eight seasons with the team while establishing himself as one of the best players in franchise history.

While Josh Donaldson is two years older than Beltre was when he joined the Rangers, a similar path to Texas makes sense.

Veterans Asdrubal Cabrera (90 games started) and Logan Forsythe (28 GS) handled third base as stop-gap options in 2019, and Donaldson would represent a major upgrade after posting a .900 OPS and slugging 37 home runs while proving healthy.

C Yasmani Grandal: Milwaukee Brewers



Though Mike Moustakas was excluded from this article, teammate Yasmani Grandal was not since he is far more likely to reject his $16 million mutual option. That said, even if he does become a free agent, there's a good chance he will wind up back with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 30-year-old logged full-season career highs in on-base percentage (.380), OPS (.848), hits (126), home runs (28), RBI (77), runs scored (79) and games played (153).

With Manny Pina best suited for a backup role and prospects Mario Feliciano and Payton Henry still at least a year away, bringing back Grandal while the club's window of contention is still open should be a top priority for the Brew Crew this winter.

SS Didi Gregorius: Cincinnati Reds



Didi Gregorius began his pro career when he signed with the Cincinnati Reds as an amateur free agent in 2007. A pair of three-team trades sent him to the Arizona Diamondbacks and then to the New York Yankees, where he has emerged as one of the better offensive players at the shortstop position.

The Yankees have Gleyber Torres ready to take over as the everyday shortstop. They could then use DJ LeMahieu at second base, Luke Voit and Mike Ford at first base, and Gio Urshela and Miguel Andujar at third base.

Meanwhile, a Reds team that is pushing toward contention has a hole to fill at shortstop with Jose Iglesias headed for free agency and Freddy Galvis likely to have his $5.5 million option declined. Unless they feel confident in a bounce-back performance from Jose Peraza, a reunion with Gregorius is logical.

3B Anthony Rendon: Washington Nationals



According to Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post, the Nationals made a seven-year contract offer to Anthony Rendon in the neighborhood of $210 million to $215 million.

Svrluga added: "According to two people with knowledge of the negotiations, the proposal differs vastly from the 10-year, $300 million offer the Nationals made last September to outfielder Bryce Harper. That contract included about $100 million in deferred salary, with the final payment coming in 2052."

That would seem to imply that the Nationals are more serious about retaining Rendon than they were about retaining Harper, and if that's the case, expect them to do what it takes to get a deal done.