Clement Lenglet: 'Incredible Talent' Antoine Griezmann 'Will Adapt to Barcelona'

JOHN MACDOUGALL/Getty Images

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has backed his team-mate Antoine Griezmann to thrive at his new club after an inconsistent start to life at the Camp Nou.

Griezmann's transfer from Atletico Madrid to the Catalan giants was one of the most high-profile moves of the summer window, although he's not hit the ground running in the iconic red and blue jersey yet.

Speaking about his compatriot to RAC1 (h/t Matt Dorman of Goal), Lenglet said Griezmann has all the qualities needed to be a success at Barcelona:

"Yes, Griezmann will adapt to Barca, because of his talent and his personal quality. It's a totally different game to Atletico. There are fewer spaces to run into when attacking, and you have to adapt to a new life, a new home, many things which you are not accustomed to, because he has not been at many clubs.

"The league started a month-and-a-half ago, and he has scored three goals. He can do things better because he has incredible talent, but he has given a good level."

Barcelona endured a difficult start to the season, as they suffered shock losses against Athletic Bilbao and Granada. On Saturday, they secured their first away win since April, as they battled to a 2-0 victory over Getafe and are now just two points off league leaders Real Madrid.

Although Griezmann hasn't been at his sparkling best this season, there have been indications of what he can offer. His first goals came in an impressive 5-2 win over Real Betis:

Per OptaJean, the France international has been the most likely man to make something happen for the team in the final third too:

During his time at Atletico, Griezmann developed into a devastating support striker under manager Diego Simeone.

He was one of the few players given freedom at Atletico, as Griezmann was able to make surging runs in behind opposition defences or drop off into space to create chances. At Barcelona, it's become apparent his role will be different.

So far this season, Griezmann has been used in a number of different roles, although he's most frequently been deployed on the left.

Rafael Hernandez from fan site Grup14 said it's not a position that suits the France star, but he's showcased excellent application regardless:

As shared by La Senyera, according to WhoScored's rating system, Griezmann is much more effective through the middle:

While there was plenty of excitement about the acquisition of Griezmann from Barcelona fans, it was always going to be a challenge for Ernesto Valverde to get the new forward, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez working together in the same team.

Messi's injury issues early in the campaign have limited the time he and the Frenchman have spent together on the pitch. If anyone in world football can expedite Griezmann finding his best form at Barcelona, then it may well be the club's iconic No. 10.