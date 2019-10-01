Niko Kovac: Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski 'In the Top 3, 4 in the World'

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac believes his striker Robert Lewandowski and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane are among the best three or four centre-forwards in the world.

Kovac was speaking ahead of the UEFA Champions League meeting between the two sides in north London on Tuesday. While both teams have exceptional players throughout their squads, they are both geared towards getting the best out of their elite sharpshooters.

Speaking about Kane prior to the match, Kovac said he will make specific plans for the striker, per Sky Sports:

"His quality in the Premier League but also in the England squad speaks for itself. He's sensational.

"He's a player that can do it all. He is great at keeping the ball, he's good with his head. There is nothing he cannot do.

"He's a very strong striker. Him and Lewandowski are probably in the top three, four in the world. That's the way it is at the moment. Both of them are hugely successful, and I look forward to seeing out things pan out tomorrow. I am going to give my team some information about Kane which I am not going to tell you."

Kane has earned the right to be considered alongside the likes of Lewandowski. The Premier League Statman account summed up how productive he has been since making his debut in the top flight:

Kane was on the scoresheet for Tottenham on Saturday, with Mauricio Pochettino's team battling to a 2-1 win over Southampton on home soil:

That finish took Kane to five goals from his seven Premier League appearances, and the England captain appears on course to challenge for the Golden Boot once again.

Lewandowski is in even better form going into this clash with Spurs, though.

In 2019-20, he's been ruthless, netting 11 times in seven games in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. Ronan Murphy of Goal noted that the Poland star is enjoying one of the best runs of his career:

Per ESPN FC, no player has ever netted so many goals so quickly at the start of a Bundesliga season:

Bayern and Spurs will be the favourites to progress from their group in the Champions League, with Olympiacos and Red Star the other teams battling for a spot in the next round. On Matchday 1, Spurs drew 2-2 with the Greek side, while Bayern were comfortable 3-0 winners.

Expect the atmosphere in London to be red-hot for the visit of the German champions and the most in-form goalscorer in the world.