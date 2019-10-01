Thomas Tuchel: Kylian Mbappe 'Cannot Play the Whole 90 Minutes' vs. Galatasaray

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Kylian Mbappe is fit enough to play some part in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash at Galatasaray, but he "cannot play the whole 90 minutes."

The 20-year-old returned after over a month out with a hamstring injury against Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Saturday, coming off the bench to set up Neymar's winner in a 1-0 victory:

According to Tuchel, Mbappe is still not fit enough to last a full game, but he hinted the forward will play some part in Turkey, per Perform (h/t AS):

"Mbappe can start the game or finish it, but he cannot play the whole 90 minutes. We have specific goals, yes, but I cannot communicate them to you in a press conference, it stays between us. There are always things to work on, the precision in the last touch, finding spaces but also tactical points.

"It is important that he regains all his confidence already, he had many opportunities in the last game, it's a good thing. I will not stop pushing him, with help you play with the best possible state of mind."

PSG opened their 2019-20 Champions League campaign with an impressive 3-0 home victory over Real Madrid.

For that match, they were missing their first-choice front three of Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

While Mbappe may be able to play some part against Galatasaray, Neymar will miss out again through suspension and Cavani is still absent due to injury:

As a result, Angel Di Maria, who was brilliant against Real, will likely play again on the left flank, and summer signing Mauro Icardi could start at No. 9.

Tuchel will be eager for his side to pick up another three points against Galatasaray.

After their opening win over Real, PSG are in charge of Group A, and the sooner they can confirm their passage to the knockout rounds, the better.

The Champions League has been an immense disappointment for PSG in recent seasons as they have been knocked out at the last 16 stage three years running.

A club of PSG's resources should have ambitions of winning Europe's elite tournament.

The group stage has never been a huge issue for the French champions, though, and a victory over Galatasaray would put them within touching distance of the knockouts.

As such, Tuchel may opt to start with Mbappe in order to get out the blocks fast in the hope that, by the time he has to take him off, the points are already wrapped up.