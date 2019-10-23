WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 23

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

NXT has always been all about stars emerging, and the October 23 edition of the show showcased that with fascinating first-time encounters.

After repeated showstealers together, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijavovic both got a shot at the NXT North American Championship in a triple threat against Roderick Strong.

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley had statements to make in their first match together, both claiming they would be the next woman to challenge Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship.

In a match with huge implications, Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox got a chance to face Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir in a No. 1 contendership match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Cameron Grimes finally got another challenge worthy of his talent as Matt Riddle stepped up to fight the man on a true hot streak.

The show also promised big appearances from Finn Balor and Pete Dunne to address their NXT futures, setting up this show to be jam packed with moment.