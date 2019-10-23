WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 23

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 23October 24, 2019
NXT has always been all about stars emerging, and the October 23 edition of the show showcased that with fascinating first-time encounters.
After repeated showstealers together, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijavovic both got a shot at the NXT North American Championship in a triple threat against Roderick Strong.
Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley had statements to make in their first match together, both claiming they would be the next woman to challenge Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship.
In a match with huge implications, Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox got a chance to face Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir in a No. 1 contendership match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Cameron Grimes finally got another challenge worthy of his talent as Matt Riddle stepped up to fight the man on a true hot streak.
The show also promised big appearances from Finn Balor and Pete Dunne to address their NXT futures, setting up this show to be jam packed with moment.
Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley showed her strength and power was unmatched. Bianca Belair gave her a physical battle throughout, but the Aussie refused to be bested with pride and a future title opportunity hanging in the balance.
Io Shirai got involved and kicked Ripley before Candice LeRae stomped down to the ring and laid out The Genius of the Sky. Ripley survived a spear and hit the Riptide for the win.
Result
Ripley def. Belair by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
Belair and Ripley felt like an odd pairing, but they worked well together. This was a physical match with both showcasing their strength along the way. They kept the pace up to avoid losing the energy of the split crowd.
The match really got out of first gear, but it worked for what it was trying to accomplish. Ripley was put over big time as the next challenger to Baszler while she still has business with Shirai. Right now, she's the biggest babyface in the NXT women's division.
Matt Riddle vs. Cameron Grimes
Matt Riddle and Cameron Grimes went right for the win, barely missing their finishers early. Grimes outmaneuvered The Original Bro for a while, but he was not quite able to match up. Riddle sealed the win with the BroDerek.
Afterward, Grimes refused to fist bump Riddle while Tyler Bate in the crowd did. The heel took umbrage and pushed the former NXT UK champion, and Bate retaliated with Bop and Bang.
Result
Riddle def. Grimes by pinfall
Grade
B+
Analysis
Grimes can absolutely deliver in longer matches as he proved here. This was his best individual performance to date and added more to his stock even in a loss. He and Riddle have chemistry that should not be forgotten after just one match.
Luckily, it looks like one loss will not be slowing the usage of Grimes in NXT at all. He and Bate have potential to have a fantastic series of matches together. Once again, NXT is quietly integrating NXT UK's best talent.
The Fashion Police and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. The Forgotten Sons
With Kushida unable to compete, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott stepped up to be the third man for Breezango in the six-man tag match. Tyler Breeze and Fandango were isolated early in this match until Scott got the hot tag.
The Fashion Police kept Swerve in the match until he was able to catch Wesley Blake with a modified shining wizard for the win.
Result
Breezango and Scott def. The Forgotten Sons by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
This went too long with too many sloppy sequences when The Forgotten Sons had to carry the action, but it was a good showcase of the babyfaces. The three faces all feel like stars and are clearly valuable to the immediate future of NXT.
In particular, the rise of Swerve has been a big and welcome move. He has outperformed every opportunity to date, and he is far better than playing the role of just another addition to the 205 Live roster.
Angel Garza vs. Jack Gallagher
Lio Rush joined the commentary table for this cruiserweight bout. Angel Garza impressed throughout by managing the tenacious style of Jack Gallagher long enough to grab momentum. He captured the win with a springboard moonsault.
Result
Garza def. Gallagher by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
These two never quite felt in sync. Gallagher's repeated attempts to roll through to take back advantage felt slow rather than unique. Once Garza took over, it felt like a squash, which is unfair to The Gentleman. Gallagher should not be tossed aside for the new NXT cruiserweights.
Rush vs. Garza could be an interesting pairing though it's more likely the first man to challenge The Man of the Hour will be Tony Nese given last week's 205 Live.
No. 1 Contender: Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir vs. Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox
Marina Shafir took an early cheap shot at Dakota Kai, which allowed her and Jessamyn Duke to dominate until Tegan Nox got the hot tag. From there, Nox looked completely unstoppable. She caught Duke with the Shiniest Wizard for the win.
WWE women's tag team champions Asuka and Kairi Sane appeared on the titantron and promised the new No. 1 contenders had no chance next week.
Result
Kai and Nox def. Duke and Shafir by pinfall to become the No. 1 contenders to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a fine match, but Duke and Shafir continue to feel a bit out of their depth in the ring. They are fine enhancement talent but should be better given their importance to the current NXT women's champion.
What mattered most was WWE finally delivering on the promise of the women's tag team titles being defended in NXT. Kai and Nox should bring a fresh style out of The Kabuki Warriors.
NXT NA Champion Roderick Strong vs. Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic
Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee teamed up at first to make sure Roderick Strong paid for ruining their match last week. That power continually kept Strong out of the heart of this battle. He seemed out of his depth dealing with these big men.
Once the two were sure the NXT North American champion would stay out of the way, they continued their rivalry in insane fashion, pulling off more moves they should never be able to do. The Undisputed Era member though stole the win after Lee went down to an avalanche powerbomb.
Afterward, The Undisputed Era celebrated with Strong then beat down the big men further. Tommaso Ciampa interrupted followed by Johnny Gargano then Finn Balor. However, instead of fighting with the heels, The Extraordinary Man attacked Johnny Wrestling.
As Undisputed Era laid out Ciampa, Balor spiked Gargano on the ramp.
Result
Strong def. Dijakovic and Lee by pinfall to retain the NXT North American Championship
Grade
A
Analysis
This was an insane triple threat from start to finish. It had the high spots of the previous Lee vs. Dijakovic matches while presenting new variety with the help of The Messiah of the Backbreaker. There was not a moment lost in this encounter.
The contest even teased the potential that could come from Lee and Dijakovic as a team. The two clearly have unfinished business, but it may be best to pair them together in a tag division in need of top teams.
Even all of that paled in comparison to what came next. Balor's heel turn is a huge move for him and NXT. This brand may not need Balor as a heel given a lack of top babyfaces, but he needed this chance to play the villain. He has languished too long as a generic face.