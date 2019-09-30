NFL Week 5 Odds: Early Betting Lines for Packers vs. Cowboys and Entire Slate

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Caesars sportsbook unveiled the odds for the Week 5 slate of NFL games.

In one of the highest-profile encounters, the Dallas Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites over the Green Bay Packers. The Los Angeles Rams are also 1.5-point underdogs for their road trip to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

Week 5 Betting Lines

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-1.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5)

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (TBA)

Chicago Bears (-4.0) at Oakland Raiders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5)

Minnesota Vikings (-4.5) at New York Giants

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles (TBA)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (PK)

New England Patriots (-15.0) at Washington Redskins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers (-3.0)

Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans (-5.0)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-11.0)

Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)

After scoring 30-plus points in each of their first three games, the Cowboys had a bit of a reality check in Week 4, falling 12-10 to the New Orleans Saints. The Cowboys had 257 yards of total offense, and the Saints held Ezekiel Elliott to 35 yards on 18 carries.

The Packers also tasted defeat despite out-gaining the Philadelphia Eagles 491-336. Head coach Matt LaFleur is still probably in disbelief over his team's inability to score a game-tying touchdown from a 1st-and-goal at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter.

Entering Week 4, Dallas ranked first in offensive efficiency and Green Bay was third in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders. Something will have to give when the teams meet Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are one line to keep an eye on. The Vikings are 4.5-point favorites, but don't be surprised if that gap grows smaller.

The Giants have won their last two games since making Daniel Jones the starter, while Adam Thielen's comments about the offense summed up the general frustration in Minnesota.

If not pulling off an outright upset, New York could play the Vikings tighter than the oddsmakers expect.

The New England Patriots (minus-15) are the biggest favorites and still would be a smart bet based on the Washington Redskins' offensive futility. Washington mustered just 176 yards against the Giants on Sunday, with a quarterback change to Dwayne Haskins doing nothing to get the unit going.

Haskins doesn't look ready to handle starting duties, yet Case Keenum's performance effectively forced the team's hand. Things could get ugly against a New England defense that has allowed 181.8 yards per game through the air and intercepted 10 passes.