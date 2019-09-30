76ers' Mike Scott Reflects on Fight with Eagles Fans While Supporting Redskins

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott reflected on his role in a fight with Philadelphia Eagles fans on Sept. 8 during his team's media day Monday, per ESPN.com.

"Looking back on it, I always play devil's advocate with myself. I definitely should have walked away before it got to that point. I'm the professional, got to be the bigger person, walk away. Once you keep going ... he was popping hella s--t. He was going off. I don't know, maybe it was the microphone ... once you take it to the next level and you're throwing other slurs in there, now I got to see if you match that energy. That's what happened."

Scott is a Virginia native and Washington fan and wore a jersey of his favorite team to the Eagles' season opener against their division rival. He got into a scuffle with fans outside of Lincoln Financial Field before the Eagles' victory and still doesn't feel sorry for the others involved.

"As far as sympathy for them, I don't feel any for the individuals," he said Monday.

TMZ Sports shared video of the incident that featured Scott throwing a punch after he was surrounded by Eagles fans:

On Monday, Scott said he still had fun at the game and even joked the Eagles' come-from-behind 32-27 win helped him get out of the stadium because fans would have been angrier with him had Washington held on to its early lead.

He wasn't shy about announcing his presence before the fight when he posted a picture of himself in the visitors' jersey:

Scott wasn't the only member of the 76ers to cheer against the Eagles during the early portion of the 2019 NFL season. Joel Embiid tweeted his support of the Green Bay Packers prior to Thursday's game and then referenced Scott's incident like only he can after the Eagles defeated his team of choice:

Philadelphia fans can at least take solace knowing Scott does not hold a grudge against all Eagles supporters as the NBA season approaches.

"Those guys don't represent everyone," he said. "I'm not stupid, that doesn't represent everyone. I still had a ball. Still had fun. Still took pictures with fans, throwing balls in the parking lot and enjoyed the game."