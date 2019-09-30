NCAA Reaches Settlement with Luke Hancock, Multiple Ex-Louisville Players

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Former Louisville players Luke Hancock, Gorgui Dieng, Stephan van Treese, Tim Henderson and Michael Marra agreed to a settlement with the NCAA in a lawsuit centered on Louisville vacating its 2013 national championship.

According to WDRB in Louisville, the school's national title will remain vacated. However, the players will have their statistics and on-court achievements from the tournament reinstated. Hancock will once again be officially recognized as the 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

The NCAA ruled in February 2018 that Louisville would have to take down the banners celebrating its 2012 Final Four trip and 2013 title. Hancock played a pivotal role in the 2013 Final Four, scoring 42 combined points against Wichita State and Michigan.

The 123 wins the Cardinals collected between the 2011-12 and 2014-15 season were wiped from the record book as well.

The move came after an investigation into allegations Andre McGee, a former staff member, arranged to have strippers and prostitutes at on-campus parties as a way to attract prospective recruits.

The former Louisville players filed their suit in July 2018.

In addition to having their achievements restored, WDRB noted the plaintiffs were aksing the NCAA to formally say they "did not engage in striptease dances, prostitution and tipping of strippers as implied."