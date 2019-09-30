Ronaldo Gives Joao Felix Some Advice | The Champions S3 Premiere

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

It’s move-in day at The Champions house for the Season 3 premiere, where new faces join the veterans of the house.

Related

    ‘The Champions’: New Season❗️

    😏 Ronaldo gives Joao Felix ‘advice’ 😂 Klopp-Pep showdown 🤦 Pulisic can’t fit in on move-in day

    World Football logo
    World Football

    ‘The Champions’: New Season❗️

    😏 Ronaldo gives Joao Felix ‘advice’ 😂 Klopp-Pep showdown 🤦 Pulisic can’t fit in on move-in day

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Arsenal Saved by VAR vs. Man Utd

    Rivals draw 1-1 as VAR allows Aubameyang's equaliser

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Saved by VAR vs. Man Utd

    Rivals draw 1-1 as VAR allows Aubameyang's equaliser

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 10 European Clubs So Far

    The first B/R Euro Rankings of the season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Top 10 European Clubs So Far

    The first B/R Euro Rankings of the season

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Saka Outshines Pepe in Every Way

    Record signing Nicolas Pepe was poor in Arsenal player ratings

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Saka Outshines Pepe in Every Way

    Record signing Nicolas Pepe was poor in Arsenal player ratings

    via footballlondon