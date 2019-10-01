Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago: 2019 Friendly Time, Live-Stream Schedule, More

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Mexico host Trinidad and Tobago in an international friendly on Wednesday with the chance to make amends after losing 4-0 to Argentina last time out.

El Tri will arrive at Toluca's Estadio Nemesio Diez loaded with several young talents in midfield and forward areas. Jairo Torres and Erick Aguirre are among the young, Liga MX players Gerardo Martino is giving chances to.

Date: Wednesday, October 2

Time: 3:00 a.m. BST (Thursday)/10:00 p.m. ET

TV Info: UniMas,TUDN

Live Stream: fuboTV

Martino knows now is the time to give the nation's youngsters the opportunities to shine. Mexico's participation in the CONCACAF Nations League begins against Bermuda on October 11.

EL Tri will also be represented by the under-23 squad during the Olympic qualifiers in March 2020. It means Torres, Aguirre and striker Paolo Yrizar will be key players.

Fortunately for Martino, Pachuca playmaker Aguirre has represented El Tri at senior level before. The 22-year-old possesses the range of passing to keep Torres and Yrizar supplied with chances.

Queretaro striker Yrizar is a capable finisher with keen instincts in the box, and he showcased those skills at youth level during the 2019 Tournoi Maurice Revello this summer:

The 22-year-old will now be tasked with offering the cutting edge usually provided by Javier Hernandez and Wolverhampton Wanderers' No. 9 Raul Jimenez.

It will be left to combative midfield duo Leston Paul and Kevan George to cut off the passes aimed for Mexico's young and dynamic forward line. If Trinidad win the battle in the middle, they must shift the ball quickly to No. 10 Kevin Molino.

The Minnesota United FC schemer has the vision to create the chances the Soca Warriors will need to help keep the match close.