Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago: 2019 Friendly Time, Live-Stream Schedule, More

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2019

DOETICHEM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 31: (L-R) Justin Kluivert of Holland U21, Erick Aguirre of Mexico U21 during the match between Holland U21 v Mexico U21 at the De Vijverberg on May 31, 2019 in Doetichem Netherlands (Photo by Peter Lous/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Mexico host Trinidad and Tobago in an international friendly on Wednesday with the chance to make amends after losing 4-0 to Argentina last time out.

El Tri will arrive at Toluca's Estadio Nemesio Diez loaded with several young talents in midfield and forward areas. Jairo Torres and Erick Aguirre are among the young, Liga MX players Gerardo Martino is giving chances to.

       

Date: Wednesday, October 2

Time: 3:00 a.m. BST (Thursday)/10:00 p.m. ET

TV Info: UniMas,TUDN

Live Stream: fuboTV

         

Martino knows now is the time to give the nation's youngsters the opportunities to shine. Mexico's participation in the CONCACAF Nations League begins against Bermuda on October 11.

EL Tri will also be represented by the under-23 squad during the Olympic qualifiers in March 2020. It means Torres, Aguirre and striker Paolo Yrizar will be key players.

Fortunately for Martino, Pachuca playmaker Aguirre has represented El Tri at senior level before. The 22-year-old possesses the range of passing to keep Torres and Yrizar supplied with chances.

Queretaro striker Yrizar is a capable finisher with keen instincts in the box, and he showcased those skills at youth level during the 2019 Tournoi Maurice Revello this summer:

The 22-year-old will now be tasked with offering the cutting edge usually provided by Javier Hernandez and Wolverhampton Wanderers' No. 9 Raul Jimenez.

It will be left to combative midfield duo Leston Paul and Kevan George to cut off the passes aimed for Mexico's young and dynamic forward line. If Trinidad win the battle in the middle, they must shift the ball quickly to No. 10 Kevin Molino.

The Minnesota United FC schemer has the vision to create the chances the Soca Warriors will need to help keep the match close.

Related

    ‘The Champions’: New Season❗️

    😏 Ronaldo gives Joao Felix ‘advice’ 😂 Klopp-Pep showdown 🤦 Pulisic can’t fit in on move-in day

    World Football logo
    World Football

    ‘The Champions’: New Season❗️

    😏 Ronaldo gives Joao Felix ‘advice’ 😂 Klopp-Pep showdown 🤦 Pulisic can’t fit in on move-in day

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Pogba: Man Utd's 'Problem Child'

    Man Utd legend Schmeichel confused by midfielder's role

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba: Man Utd's 'Problem Child'

    Man Utd legend Schmeichel confused by midfielder's role

    Goal
    via Goal

    Arsenal Saved by VAR vs. Man Utd

    Rivals draw 1-1 as video assistant referee allows Aubameyang's equaliser

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Saved by VAR vs. Man Utd

    Rivals draw 1-1 as video assistant referee allows Aubameyang's equaliser

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    De Gea: We Were Distracted by Assistant Ref

    Man Utd No. 1 also admits Arsenal goal was 'big mistake for us'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    De Gea: We Were Distracted by Assistant Ref

    Man Utd No. 1 also admits Arsenal goal was 'big mistake for us'

    Goal
    via Goal