EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 8 Premier League Fixtures

Liverpool's perfect start to the 2019-20 Premier League season faces a tricky test on Saturday when third-placed Leicester City visit Anfield.

The Foxes have started the season strongly, winning four of their seven matches, and they thumped Newcastle United 5-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Champions Manchester City head into the weekend five points behind the Reds and take on struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Wolves have managed only win top-flight win this season—against bottom side Watford—while Pep Guardiola's men banged in eight goals in their last home Premier League fixture.

Sunday also sees Arsenal host Bournemouth, Chelsea head to St Mary's Stadium to face Southampton and Manchester United at Newcastle United.

Saturday, October 6



12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Everton (Draw)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Leicester City (Liverpool)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Norwich City vs. Aston Villa (Norwich)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Sheffield United (Draw)

5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace (West Ham)

Sunday, October 6

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Bournemouth (Arsenal)

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Man City)

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Chelsea (Chelsea)

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Manchester United (Man Utd)

Players to Watch

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Liverpool ground out a 1-0 win against Sheffield United on Saturday to make it seven wins from seven, but they needed a bit of luck for their goal which came from an error by Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Leicester will provide another stern test of the Reds' title credentials in a match which sees former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers make his return to Anfield with the Foxes.

Striker Jamie Vardy will be charged with providing the goals for the visitors and may relish taking on a Liverpool side who will have been in UEFA Champions League action in midweek against Red Bull Salzburg.

The 32-year-old has five goals for the season already and boasts an impressive Premier League scoring record:

Liverpool have only conceded five goals in the league but have not managed a clean sheet at Anfield, which will give the in-form Vardy confidence of adding to his tally on Saturday.

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Tottenham have not enjoyed the smoothest start to the season with just three wins from seven games, but striker Harry Kane continues to come up with the goods and is in fine goalscoring form.

The England international has 10 goals and two assists for club and country this season and has only failed to find the back of the net in games against Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Kane has been described as one of the best strikers in the world by Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac ahead of Spurs' clash with the German giants in the Champions League:

The forward will look to continue his prolific form against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. The Seagulls have gone five games without a win and have not kept a clean sheet at home this season.

The 26-year-old scored a penalty in a 2-1 victory for Spurs in the corresponding fixture last season, and it would be no surprise to see him on the scoresheet again at the Amex Stadium.