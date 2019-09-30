Raiders Rumors: Jay Gruden Could Join Brother Jon, Oakland If Fired by Redskins

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Jay Gruden might be on the way out as head coach of the Washington Redskins, but there could be a job waiting for him on the other side of the country.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the 52-year-old could join the Oakland Raiders staff, currently led by older brother Jon Gruden.

"After six years in the long dysfunctional organization, some close to him believe a stint in a lower-profile role with the Raiders would suit him perfectly," La Canfora wrote.

The Redskins are 0-4 to start the 2019 season, dropping Gruden's career record with the team to 35-48-1 with just one playoff appearance resulting in a first-round loss.

Les Carpenter of the Washington Post reported last week the coach could be fired pending Sunday's result, which ended up being a 24-3 loss to the New York Giants.

Considering he's already the longest tenured Redskins coach since Dan Snyder took over in 1999, his six seasons with the team appears to be nearing its end.

However, he could remain in the NFL working alongside his brother, just as he did from 2002-08 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an offensive assistant. Jay Gruden also has his own experience to build on, including three years as an offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jon Gruden is only 2-2 in his second season with the Raiders after going 4-12 last year, but a 10-year deal could ensure he has a long leash with the organization.