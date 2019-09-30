Nicolas Pepe Talks Arsenal Summer Transfer, Not Bothered by 'Crazy' €80M Fee

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe has said he's not concerned by the €80 million (£70.8 million) fee the club paid to sign him from Lille in the summer.

The Ivory Coast international became the Gunners' record signing, having established himself as one of the most dangerous forwards in European football last term in Ligue 1.

Given the reputation he's earned, and the amount shelled out by Arsenal to bring him in, there is a degree of pressure on Pepe to perform. Speaking to Canal Football Club (h/t Chris Burton of Goal), the winger said he isn' worried:

"It is pleasant and flattering, but it is not me who stumped up that amount. It is flattering, but I am not thinking about that at all. I came to Arsenal because I am ambitious, to win titles, that's why I came.

"Me, personally, I am dealing with it normally, my brother, my friends, they might go 'It's €80m,' but for me it was normal. For them it is like what the hell, I was at Angers, I played at Orleans and for them to see €80 million, it is crazy for them."

Pepe has showcased flashes of talent in the Premier League and got on the scoresheet for the first time in last weekend's thrilling 3-2 victory over Aston Villa:

Per ESPN, already it's clear that Pepe's team-mates want him to be a success in north London:

The 24-year-old proved himself to be reliable from the spot at Lille, and it'll be intriguing to see if he remains on penalty duties for Arsenal.

There's so much more to Pepe's game, though, and Gunners supporters will be keen to see more of what he can offer.

The Ivorian is at his best on the right flank, where he's adept at floating infield to influence the play. With his speed, balance and ingenuity on the ball, he is capable of causing problems for any defence.

As Get French Football News relayed, Pepe has been one of the most proficient dribblers in European football this season:

Even at this early stage of his Premier League career, there's plenty of evidence that Pepe has enough talent to cut it in the top flight. The challenge for him and manager Unai Emery is finding a way to get him to perform to high standards on a more consistent basis.

Having got off the mark a week ago, some of the pressure on Pepe's shoulders would have been lifted. If he can get on the scoresheet again on Monday when Arsenal travel to Manchester United, it would go a long way to enhancing his reputation with the Gunners fans.