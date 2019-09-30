Michael Zorc: 'No Decision' Made on Jadon Sancho Future Amid Transfer Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has said "no decision has been made" regarding the future of Jadon Sancho.

The England international has emerged as one of the best prospects in world football during his time at Dortmund. Unsurprisingly, the winger has been linked with some of the biggest names in the game.

Speaking to Kicker (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal), Zorc was quizzed on whether the club knew if Sancho would be staying at Dortmund or leaving next summer:

"No decision has been made. But you don't have to be a prophet to know he won't play here for another five years.

"He has taken this positive development [at Dortmund]. I doubt that would have been possible with top English clubs.

"... He's an instinctive footballer, a street footballer, he's always a footballer, but he's always setting new limits. He does not sit back satisfied. He wants to play football successfully and beautifully. That alone is his motivation."

Per Pisani, Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move. According to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, the Red Devils are still keeping an eye on Sancho's development.

Sancho's numbers this season have done little to quell the hype building around him. While Dortmund are down in a disappointing eighth position in the Bundesliga after six games, the 19-year-old has been productive throughout the season.

The UEFA Champions League Twitter account relayed the impressive figures the youngster has posted:

Sancho's most recent goal came in the 2-2 draw at Frankfurt:

With that goal, the Three Lions star made some Bundesliga history:

While that finish was a predatory one, often Sancho's goals are at the end of flowing Dortmund attacks.

The winger has become adept at finding space in the penalty area, with the timing of his runs and searing speed allowing him to get into some prosperous positions. In addition, Sancho is adept at being a creator and shows excellent composure when he bursts infield from wide areas.

There are still parts of his game that require refinement, which is to be expected given his age. Football writer Lars Pollmann commented on a poor display from Sancho in BVB's 2-2 home draw with Werder Bremen on Sunday:

Zorc appears aware that serious interest in their star man is inevitable, and it will be fascinating to see how long Dortmund can keep hold of Sancho for.

Given his age and talent, the German giants would be looking for an astronomical offer to be lodged before they agree to any sale. Those who frequent the Westfalenstadion will hope that valuation will deter any potential suitors and Sancho will be at Dortmund for a while yet.