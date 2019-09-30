Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Plays Down Leroy Sane Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has attempted to play down rumours linking the German champions with Manchester City's Leroy Sane, saying the club have "no eye on him at all."

Sane was strongly linked with a move to the Allianz Arena in the summer after being underused by Pep Guardiola in City's biggest matches last term.

It was even reported he had agreed a deal to move to Bayern:

The 23-year-old forward then suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield in August, which ended any prospect of him departing the Etihad Stadium.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness recently hinted the club could revive their interest in Sane in January, per the Planet Futbol podcast (h/t Sky Sports News).

But Rummenigge has now denied Bayern are still keeping tabs on him, per Sean Wilson of Goal: "To be honest I have no eye on him at all because I don't speak about players of other clubs in public. The FIFA rules don't allow that anyway. And I will always stick to that."

Sane has posted superb numbers for City ever since joining them from Schalke in 2016.

After netting five Premier League goals and providing three assists in his debut campaign at the club, he scored 10 and assisted 15 in City's record-breaking 2017-18 title-winning campaign.

As a result of his efforts, he was named PFA Young Player of the Year:

While his 2018-19 was less spectacular, he still netted 10 and provided 10 assists as City won another title.

Notably, though, he was benched by Guardiola for key late-season matches, including the Carabao Cup final, FA Cup semi-final and final, and both UEFA Champions League quarter-final legs against Tottenham Hotspur.

It is understandable Sane could have taken issue with such regular snubs from his manager, especially as he is talented enough to command a guaranteed starting place at a number of top clubs in Europe.

The Germany international's long-term injury has put any prospect of a move on hold for now.

As soon as Sane is back fit again, though, rumours are likely to re-emerge, and Bayern will surely be heavily linked again despite Rummenigge's latest comments.