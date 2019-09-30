2020 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Week 4 1st-Round Predictions for All Prospects

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide could have players littered all over the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the most-coveted prospect, but there is plenty of depth behind him that could lead to one of the best draft classes in Nick Saban's history as head coach.

As the Miami Dolphins continue to lose, the left-handed signal-caller will be linked with the AFC East franchise.

Another name that could pop up in the No. 1 pick discussion is Jerry Jeudy, who has formed a terrific connection with the Hawaiian in the Alabama offense.

Including Tagovailoa and Jeudy, the Crimson Tide could end up with as many as eight first-round selections.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

4. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

7. Arizona Cardinals: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

9. Indianapolis Colts: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

10. Jacksonville Jaguars: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

11. Baltimore Ravens: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

12. New York Giants: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

14. Philadelphia Eagles: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

15. Tennessee Titans: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

16. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

18. Minnesota Vikings: Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

19. Detroit Lions: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

20. Seattle Seahawks: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

21. Cleveland Browns: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

22. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

23. Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

24. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

26. Buffalo Bills: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

27. Los Angeles Rams: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

28. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

29. New Orleans Saints: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

30. New England Patriots: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

31. San Francisco 49ers: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

32. Kansas City Chiefs: K'Lavon Chaisson, LB, LSU

Five Alabama players are listed on the latest big board from ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr., with Jeudy and Tagovailoa first and second.

The left-handed junior quarterback has 1,718 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first five games of the 2019 campaign.

Jeudy has hauled in 38 passes for 488 yards and six scores, but he is not the Crimson Tide's top pass-catcher. That title belongs to DeVonta Smith.

With Miami expected to be in rebuild mode during the offseason, it should make a full-court press to capture Tagovailoa and build out from there.

The Dolphins are in line to have another top 10 pick by way of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If Mike Tomlin's team continues to struggle without Ben Roethlisberger, the Dolphins could land one of the top offensive line prospects. Georgia's Andrew Thomas and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs have emerged as the top players at that position.

Washington, Denver and the New York Jets could all be after elite offensive talent outside of quarterback.

That is where Jeudy comes into the picture as Kiper's top-rated prospect in the 2020 draft class. The ESPN analyst described the wide receiver as "unguardable at the college level and he should immediately become a No. 1 receiver."

Providing Sam Darnold, Drew Lock or Dwayne Haskins with a No. 1-caliber wideout could be the move that allows one of those three teams to move out of the basement in their respective divisions.

Henry Ruggs III could also come out of Tuscaloosa and make an immediate impact. The junior has 17 catches for 361 yards and four scores and is Kiper's seventh-rated future pro.

One of the top protectors on the Alabama offensive line is rising up the charts, as Alex Leatherwood is No. 12 on Kiper's big board and projected as the No. 24 pick by Draft Network's Jordan Reid.

Philadelphia could add to its first-round pick of Andre Dillard in 2019 and inject more youth into its offensive line, or Cleveland may go after him to shore up the protection for Baker Mayfield.

Defensively, Xavier McKinney and Raekwon Davis lead the crop of potential first-round selections. McKinney leads the Crimson Tide with 41 tackles and has an interception, while the defensive tackle is fourth in tackles.

Injured linebacker Dylan Moses, who had 86 tackles in 2018, and defensive back Trevon Diggs, who leads the No. 1 college football team with two picks, could also be on the first-round radar.

Of course, the projections can change as the college football season progresses and when the draft process escalates, but for now, the Crimson Tide could be on the verge of a historically successful first-round class.

