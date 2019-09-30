Krzysztof Piatek, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Top Stats for AC Milan from September

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

AC Milan have made an inauspicious start to the 2019-20 Serie A season under new manager Marco Giampaolo.

After one loss and one win in August, they opened September with a 1-0 win at Hellas Verona before three consecutive defeats to Inter Milan, Torino and Fiorentina.

As a result, they now sit 16th in the Serie A table, just one point clear of the relegation spots:

AC Milan's Top September Stats

Goals: Krzysztof Piatek 2, Rafael Leao 1

Assists: Theo Hernandez 1

Red Cards: Mateo Musacchio 1, Pepe Reina 1, Davide Calabria 1

Goals Conceded: 7

A look at the headline statistics from Milan's four games in September makes for grim reading for Rossoneri fans.

They have scored as many goals as they have received red cards, and two of them have come from the penalty spot.

As a result of penalties scored against Verona and Torino, Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek is Milan's top goalscorer so far this season.

Meanwhile, Rafael Leao's fine goal in Sunday's 3-1 home defeat to Fiorentina represented Milan's only success from open play in the whole month:

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been far from the worst player for Milan this term and saved a Federico Chiesa penalty to limit the damage against Fiorentina.

In Thursday's 2-1 defeat at Torino, though, he was some way from his best.

However, the 20-year-old goalkeeper cannot shoulder the blame for Milan's current malaise given the players in front of him can barely muster a goal between them.

Giampaolo is working with a young squad:

And it is one that is lacking discipline, with Milan's three red cards and 18 yellows the worst record of any club in Serie A this term.

To make matters even worse, their city rivals, Inter, are flying high at the top of the table having won six games in six.

Lying in store for Milan in October are Serie A matches against Genoa, Lecce, Roma and SPAL.

If results do not pick up, Giampaolo may find himself out of a job come November.