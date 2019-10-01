Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire Must-Adds

Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire Must-AddsOctober 1, 2019
Every week, fantasy football owners scour the waiver wire with different voids to fill based on players' bye weeks, injuries and performance trends.
Going into Week 5, managers may need a contingency plan in case Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams misses time. Perhaps you're just tired of waiting on tight end Jared Cook to break out in New Orleans.
While WR3 and flex options come and go, you'll feel the sting on an early draft miss at tight end, as consistency is hard to come by outside of the top few players. If you hesitated on Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly last week, someone likely beat you to the prize. He's now owned in 83 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Fortunately, this week's must-have adds include a tight end who possesses upside if Adams misses games. He could also become a better alternative at the position than Cook or O.J. Howard, both of whom have been fantasy disappointments through the first quarter of the season.
The options below are based on 12-team formats and are owned in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues as of 4 a.m. ET Monday.
RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (43 Percent Owned)
Ronald Jones II checks two boxes that put him in the must-add territory.
First, he's taken on an expanded role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' backfield over the last two weeks. The second-year running back has logged 33 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown on the ground along with two receptions for 53 yards.
Jones and Peyton Barber each scored rushing touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but the latter logged a single-digit carry total (nine) for the first time since Week 1. Over the last two games, the former's touches have trended upward along with the offense.
More opportunities in a developing unit should lead to more fantasy points.
In Week 5, the Buccaneers will go on the road to visit the New Orleans Saints. These two teams combined for 88 points when they faced one another last year. Tampa Bay has hit its offensive stride at the right time going into a potentially high-scoring matchup.
The Buccaneers have eclipsed 460 offensive yards in each of the last two games. Jones' increased involvement in an offense that's now firing on all cylinders bodes well for his fantasy value in what could become a game that takes 30-35 points to win.
He's at least worth consideration in the flex spot.
Free-Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB): $7
RB Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs (53 Percent Owned)
In the Kansas City Chiefs' first game without running back Damien Williams, Darrel Williams grabbed fantasy managers' attention, logging 109 yards from scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.
Based on his output Sunday against the Detroit Lions, we can start to feel confident in his role.
The Chiefs split backfield duties between LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams in Week 4 with Damien Williams still sidelined. Even though Williams lost a fumble in the third quarter, he still handled goal-line duties, which led to a pair of rushing touchdowns down the stretch.
In addition to two touchdowns, Williams caught three out of four targets for 43 yards. For the season, he's hauled in eight receptions for 90 yards.
Since rookie sixth-round tailback Darwin Thompson isn't a factor on offense, the Chiefs' explosive attack can carry two fantasy-friendly running backs. Until Damien Williams returns from his knee injury, Darrel Williams should be on your roster.
In Week 5, Williams will face an Indianapolis Colts team that just allowed 377 total yards at home to the Oakland Raiders' then-27th-ranked offense.
FAAB amount: $5
RB Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles (56 Percent Owned)
Because the Philadelphia Eagles selected Miles Sanders in the second round of this year's draft, fantasy managers have overlooked Jordan Howard. While the rookie is owned in 82 percent of Yahoo leagues, the veteran is owned in only 56 percent.
On Thursday, Howard reminded spectators how he earned a Pro Bowl invite as a rookie ball-carrier with the Chicago Bears in 2016.
The Eagles exploited the Green Bay Packers' porous run defense, particularly the left side, with Howard making decisive cuts and going downhill. He scored three touchdowns on the night—two on the ground and one as a pass-catcher.
Although the fourth-year tailback isn't likely to reach 1,313 rushing yards this season like he did as a rookie in Chicago, he's capable of gashing defenses between the tackles.
Through four weeks, Howard has four touchdowns, while Sanders doesn't have any. As the more experienced back with a nose for the end zone, the veteran deserves a look on the waiver wire with the New York Jets next on the schedule. Gang Green has allowed four rushing scores in three games.
FAAB amount: $7
WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (54 Percent Owned)
After going scoreless through three weeks, Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton reached paydirt twice Sunday.
Since Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn't suit up, Sutton had an opportunity to feast on backup-level defenders. That won't be the case in every matchup, but he does have a clear rapport with quarterback Joe Flacco.
The second-year wideout has been targeted at least seven times in all four games. The SMU product was primed for a breakthrough.
Fantasy managers should place a bid on Sutton before a competitor swipes him. If he has another strong performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, the 6'4", 216-pound wideout will likely become owned in a majority of leagues.
As wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders draws coverage from opponents' top cover man, Sutton has the physical tools to beat the No. 2 cornerback or lesser competition.
The Broncos offense isn't a powerhouse, but Flacco moves the ball enough for fantasy managers to invest in a pass-catching red-zone option with a decent target share.
FAAB amount: $7
WR Golden Tate, New York Giants (49 Percent Owned)
Golden Tate's four-week suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy is over, which means he can suit up for the first time in Week 5 with the New York Giants.
Tate will return to an offense with a rookie signal-caller in Daniel Jones commanding the huddle. That's more of a pro than a con for the Giants offense.
In two starts, Jones has shown the ability to extend plays and utilize his receivers' speed with passes downfield. He completed 64 and 74 percent of his pass attempts in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively.
Tate's ability to work back to the quarterback on curl routes and rack up yards after the catch provide the rookie signal-caller with a reliable receiver in the short passing game. He's able to do the heavy lifting after a high-percentage completion.
In nine seasons, Tate has a 67.6 percent catch rate. He's likely to step into a starting role alongside Sterling Shepard in a below-average wide receiver group.
As a result, the 31-year-old should have a high target volume, which gives him long-term appeal in a budding offense.
FAAB amount: $7
TE Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers (36 Percent Owned)
The rapport between Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and tight end Jimmy Graham has been inconsistent. The two have connected on only four touchdowns in 20 games.
However, Rodgers and Graham may be forced to build a strong bond on the field if Davante Adams misses time with the turf toe he suffered late in Thursday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The sixth-year wideout described the ailment as painful, so much so that he didn't want to put on his shoe after the game.
If Adams does miss time, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (66 percent owned) and Graham would likely see an uptick in targets. The 32-year-old tight end became a primary option in the passing game when Adams departed Thursday.
Against the Eagles, Graham saw a season-high nine targets. In his second year sharing the huddle with Rodgers, he has an opportunity to experience a resurgence in an offense that may need someone to temporarily take Adams' place as a go-to target.
The end of last week's game seemed like an accurate preview of the Packers' aerial attack without Adams.
FAAB: $5