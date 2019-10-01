Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire Must-Adds

0 of 6

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Every week, fantasy football owners scour the waiver wire with different voids to fill based on players' bye weeks, injuries and performance trends.

Going into Week 5, managers may need a contingency plan in case Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams misses time. Perhaps you're just tired of waiting on tight end Jared Cook to break out in New Orleans.

While WR3 and flex options come and go, you'll feel the sting on an early draft miss at tight end, as consistency is hard to come by outside of the top few players. If you hesitated on Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly last week, someone likely beat you to the prize. He's now owned in 83 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Fortunately, this week's must-have adds include a tight end who possesses upside if Adams misses games. He could also become a better alternative at the position than Cook or O.J. Howard, both of whom have been fantasy disappointments through the first quarter of the season.

The options below are based on 12-team formats and are owned in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues as of 4 a.m. ET Monday.

6.2.6