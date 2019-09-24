Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire Must-Adds

Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire Must-AddsSeptember 24, 2019
Fantasy managers who scrambled for a quarterback after injuries to Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees may have solid alternatives on the waiver wire going into Week 4.
Starting last Thursday, young quarterbacks took the spotlight, as Gardner Minshew II led the Jacksonville Jaguars to victory over the Tennessee Titans. For fantasy production, Daniel Jones and Kyle Allen had more impressive performances Sunday.
The Carolina Panthers haven't pinpointed a timetable for quarterback Cam Newton's return to action, but he's likely to reclaim his starting spot when healthy enough to play. Allen may not have the long-term appeal, and Minshew's numbers don't jump off the screen, yet Jones could build upon his stellar debut with more gaudy numbers.
Outside of quarterback options, owners should keep an eye on the injury report, with a pair of wide receivers taking advantage of their increased opportunities.
The eight waiver-wire selections below are owned in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo pools as of Monday morning. We've based free-agent acquisition budget bids on 12-team leagues.
QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants (16 Percent Owned)
Few could've scripted Daniel Jones' NFL debut any better. He put together an eye-opening performance against a decent Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that ranked eighth in yards allowed and gave up one touchdown through the air leading up to Week 3.
Despite taking five sacks, Jones cut through the Buccaneers defense with his arm and won the game with his legs. He threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie first-rounder also ran for two scores, which propelled him to second among quarterbacks in Yahoo fantasy points (34.24).
Jones leapfrogs Gardner Minshew II in fantasy relevance because of his early output and long-term outlook.
Minshew has five touchdown passes in three contests; Jones scored four times in his first game. He's unlikely to rack up rushing touchdowns on a frequent basis like Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, but the Duke product can certainly pose a threat with his mobility.
Finally, the Jaguars may have a quarterback controversy once Nick Foles' collarbone heals. Fantasy owners can avoid that headache and pick up Jones, who's clearly the future after the team benched Eli Manning.
Free-Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB): $7
QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (19 Percent Owned)
The Indianapolis Colts named Jacoby Brissett the starter after Andrew Luck retired almost two weeks before the season started. He opened the year with consecutive road games and faced two defenses that rank top 10 in yards allowed. Yet his fantasy numbers have steadily improved, as he's logged 16.50, 17.34 and 20.80 points.
Brissett threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, completing his first 16 pass attempts. In the next two games, he'll face two pass defenses that rank 20th or worse, the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
Although wide receiver T.Y. Hilton left Sunday's game after re-aggravating a quad injury, he's been an iron man in his pro career, playing 111 out of 115 possible games.
Despite Hilton's role as the clear-cut top option in the Colts' passing attack, opposing defenses haven't been able to shut down his connection with Brissett, as he's recorded four touchdown receptions in three games.
The Colts will face two beatable pass defenses and then rest up during a Week 6 bye. Brissett has streamer potential against the Raiders and long-term appeal with Hilton likely back on the field at some point.
FAAB amount: $5
RB Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs (6 Percent Owned)
When an offensive player takes on a decent role in the Kansas City Chiefs offense, he's going to garner some attention. Darrel Williams seems like the next man up at running back with his fellow ball-carriers battling injuries.
Damien Williams didn't suit up for Week 3 because of a knee ailment. He's also been ineffective, averaging 1.5 yards per carry. LeSean McCoy tweaked his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest with the Baltimore Ravens, which allowed (Darrel) Williams to finish the game as the featured back.
Williams' Week 3 fantasy numbers won't push him to the top of the free-agent pile, but he recorded 109 yards from scrimmage Sunday (62 rushing and 47 receiving). Quarterback Patrick Mahomes targeted him five times in the passing game, which is a decent share of looks out of the backfield.
If McCoy suits up for Week 4, Williams still holds value because of the former's injury concern and the likelihood of Kansas City splitting carries. Williams led the team in rush attempts (nine) against the Ravens, and managers should roll the dice on him while he has a solid role in an unsettled backfield.
FAAB amount: $5
RB Wayne Gallman, New York Giants (4 Percent Owned)
The Giants probably won't see running back Saquon Barkley on the field for multiple games. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he suffered a high-ankle sprain, which usually takes weeks to heal with rest.
Barkley leaves a big void in the backfield, but Wayne Gallman is in position to emerge as a short-term fantasy asset capable of RB2 or flex treatment. Through the first two weeks, the Giants ranked eighth in rushing yards; we'll see how much the ground attack drops off without its star ball-carrier.
Nonetheless, Gallman has an attractive skill set for point-per-receptions leagues. As a rookie in a complementary role in 2017, he logged 476 rushing yards along with 34 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown.
In an attempt to supplement the ground attack without Barkley, head coach Pat Shurmur and offensive coordinator Mike Shula can design run and short pass plays for their new lead ball-carrier.
Although Gallman registered just five carries for 13 yards in fill-in duty Sunday, a week of preparation for a major role could help him become an effective dual-threat running back.
FAAB amount: $7
WR Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles (54 Percent Owned)
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Sunday's contest without two of their top three wide receivers. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, DeSean Jackson could miss another game with an abdominal injury. Alshon Jeffery, meanwhile, sat out with a calf ailment.
The Eagles have a short week because of a Thursday Night Football contest with the Green Bay Packers to start Week 4, and Jeffery's status remains unclear.
Fantasy managers should acquire Nelson Agholor, who, despite a couple of drops, took advantage of his opportunities. In Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, he led the team in targets (12) and registered eight catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
If Jeffery returns to the lineup, Agholor should still see plenty of targets as a top-three option in the passing offense. Rookie second-rounder JJ Arcega-Whiteside isn't a major factor yet (he caught one pass for 10 yards Sunday).
Going into Week 4, Agholor has recorded touchdowns in consecutive games. If Jackson and Jeffery continue to struggle with their injuries, the USC product could have another big outing.
FAAB amount: $5
WR DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (41 Percent Owned)
Perhaps you missed last week's call to pick up DJ Chark Jr. Well, in most Yahoo leagues, he's still available on the waiver wire, but that should change in the coming days.
The Jaguars won a standalone contest with the Tennessee Titans in the Thursday Night Football prime-time slot to start Week 3 action. In that game, Chark secured his third touchdown reception.
Thus far, Chark has been the most productive Jaguars wide receiver; he leads the team in catches (15), receiving yards (277) and touchdowns (three) while hauling in 83.3 percent of his targets.
In Week 4, the Jaguars face another tough defense, the Denver Broncos, but Chark's long-term outlook slots the big-play wideout into WR3 or flex territory because of his production with both Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew II under center. Don't miss out on another chance to add him.
FAAB amount: $10
WR Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots (32 Percent Owned)
Theoretically, Phillip Dorsett's target share may have increased over the last three days. The New England Patriots released Antonio Brown on Friday, and he saw eight targets in his only game with the team. Julian Edelman exited Sunday's game with a chest injury and didn't return.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Edelman's chest injury isn't significant, but the shifty receiver remains questionable for Week 4. With that said, fantasy owners should acquire Dorsett, as he's a virtual lock to work in three-wide receiver sets without Brown.
If Edelman doesn't handle a full workload or misses a game or two, quarterback Tom Brady may lock on to Dorsett as a secondary target to Josh Gordon on the perimeter.
In Week 3, Brady targeted Dorsett seven times, the third-most behind Gordon (11) and Edelman (10). The 5'10", 192-pound wideout hauled in six receptions for 53 yards and a score, which upped his touchdown total to three for the season.
Obviously, Edelman's status will affect Dorsett's stock, but the latter scored before an injury forced the Super Bowl LIII MVP off the field. He has fantasy value going forward.
FAAB amount: $5
TE Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (44 Percent Owned)
Will Dissly should move out of the "fluke" category into your waiver-wire considerations because he's scored three touchdowns over the last two games. In those contests, the second-year tight has also racked up at least 50 receiving yards.
At a position where it's hard to find consistent production, managers should jump on Dissly's fantasy bandwagon.
Quarterback Russell Wilson has connected with Dissly inside the red zone for a score five times in seven outings dating back to last year. Although Sunday's touchdown reception came on the final play of the game, the Washington product saw a healthy target share (seven), second among Seahawks pass-catchers.
Furthermore, Dissly's involvement in the passing game seems like it's on the rise. Going into Week 3, he caught six passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns. The 23-year-old matched the first two stat categories in Sunday's game.
FAAB amount: $7