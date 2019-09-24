Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire Must-Adds

0 of 8

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Fantasy managers who scrambled for a quarterback after injuries to Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees may have solid alternatives on the waiver wire going into Week 4.

Starting last Thursday, young quarterbacks took the spotlight, as Gardner Minshew II led the Jacksonville Jaguars to victory over the Tennessee Titans. For fantasy production, Daniel Jones and Kyle Allen had more impressive performances Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers haven't pinpointed a timetable for quarterback Cam Newton's return to action, but he's likely to reclaim his starting spot when healthy enough to play. Allen may not have the long-term appeal, and Minshew's numbers don't jump off the screen, yet Jones could build upon his stellar debut with more gaudy numbers.

Outside of quarterback options, owners should keep an eye on the injury report, with a pair of wide receivers taking advantage of their increased opportunities.

The eight waiver-wire selections below are owned in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo pools as of Monday morning. We've based free-agent acquisition budget bids on 12-team leagues.