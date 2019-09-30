MLB Playoff Bracket 2019: Start Times, Dates, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers enter the 2019 MLB postseason as the top seeds in their respective leagues.

But that title does not guarantee success in October, as both No. 1 teams have advanced to the league championship round once in the last five years. When that occurred in 2018, Boston was the only one of the two to qualify for the World Series.

Upsets could happen as early as the divisional series. Houston and Los Angeles have to wait until the conclusion of the wild-card games to learn their LDS foes.

The National League opens the postseason Tuesday and its two divisional best-of-fives will go off Thursday, while the American League is day behind for each.

MLB Playoff Bracket

Playoff Schedule

NL Wild-Card

October 1: Milwaukee at Washington (8:08 p.m., TBS)

AL Wild-Card

October 2: Tampa Bay at Oakland (8:09 p.m., ESPN)

NLDS

October 3 (Game 1): Wild-Card winner at Los Angeles Dodgers (Time TBD, TBS)

October 3 (Game 1): St. Louis at Atlanta (Time TBD, TBS)

October 4 (Game 2): Wild-Card winner at Los Angeles Dodgers (Time TBD, TBS)

October 4 (Game 2): St. Louis at Atlanta (Time TBD, TBS)

October 6 (Game 3): Los Angeles Dodgers at Wild-Card winner (Time TBD, TBS)

October 6 (Game 3): Atlanta at St. Louis (Time TBD, TBS)

October 7 (Game 4): Los Angeles Dodgers at Wild-Card winner (Time TBD, TBS)*

October 7 (Game 4): Atlanta at St. Louis (Time TBD, TBS)*

October 9 (Game 5): Wild-Card winner at Los Angeles Dodgers (Time TBD, TBS)*

October 9 (Game 5): St. Louis at Atlanta (Time TBD, TBS)*

ALDS

October 4 (Game 1): Wild-Card winner at Houston (Time TBD, MLB Network or FS1)

October 4 (Game 1): Minnesota at New York Yankees (Time TBD, MLB Network or FS1)

October 5 (Game 2): Wild-Card winner at Houston (Time TBD, FS1)

October 5 (Game 2): Minnesota at New York Yankees (Time TBD, FS1)

October 7 (Game 3): Houston at Wild-Card winner (Time TBD, MLB Network or FS1)

October 7 (Game 3): New York Yankees at Minnesota (Time TBD, MLB Network or FS1)

October 8 (Game 4): Houston at Wild-Card winner (Time TBD, FS1)*

October 8 (Game 4): New York Yankees at Minnesota (Time TBD, FS1)*

October 10 (Game 5): Wild-Card winner at Houston (Time TBD, FS1)*

October 10 (Game 5): Minnesota at New York Yankees (Time TBD, FS1)*

NLCS

October 11-12, 14-16, 18-19 (Times TBD, TBS)

ALCS

October 12-13, 15-17, 19-20 (Times TBD, Fox or FS1)

World Series

October 22-23, 25-27, 29-30 (Times TBD, Fox)

*- if necessary

Houston has to wait until Friday to tackle its playoff opener against either Oakland or Tampa Bay.

The four days of rest between the regular-season finale and Game 1 allows its pitching staff to be at full strength.

Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole will likely take the mound for the contests at Minute Maid Park. The duo helped the Astros earn the most strikeouts in baseball.

Additionally, Houston's hitters were set down on strikes the fewest times of any ball club, which makes Houston the first team to have the most pitching and least hitting strikeouts in MLB history, per MLB Stats:

The Astros went 11-8 in AL West play versus Oakland and recorded a 3-4 mark against Tampa Bay. Three of the defeats to the Rays were suffered in the first week of the regular season.

The Athletics took three of four contests in September against the Astros, so that could set up Bob Melvin's team with more confidence if it wins the AL wild-card game.

Los Angeles went 4-3 against both Milwaukee and Washington, but its biggest advantage could be the seven-game winning streak it enters on. That could help the Dodgers qualify for their third straight World Series trip, per MLB.com's Ken Gurnick.

“We set the record and won our last seven against teams we could have just shown up and easily taken it for granted and lose those games,” Dodgers infielder Justin Turner said. “We finished strong, have that momentum going into the playoffs and not having to deal with the collapse of ‘17 (losing 16 of 17). Good not to talk about that.”