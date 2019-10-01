MLB Playoffs 2019: Round-by-Round Picks and Predictions

0 of 9

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

It's here, folks. After the 162-game marathon that is the MLB regular season, we've arrived at the playoff sprint.

Divisions, wild-card races and home-field advantage have all been decided. Now, it's time to play postseason ball.

Here, then, are our predictions for each round of the October dance, based on stats, health, head-to-head regular-season records and a lot of informed speculation.

Will we be right in every case? Don't bet on it. In this small-sample crucible, anything can (and often does) happen.

That's what makes it so much dang fun.