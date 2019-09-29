Teddy Bridgewater's Steady Play Leads Saints to Win vs. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints may be without the injured Drew Brees, but they are still in first place in the NFC South following a 12-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans is 3-1 and a game ahead of the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the division thanks in large part to Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas doing just enough on offense and a dominant defensive performance.

As for the Cowboys, Sunday ended their dream of an undefeated regular season. They are still 3-1, though, and sit atop the NFC East through four weeks.

What's Next?

Both teams are home in Week 5, where the Cowboys will face the Green Bay Packers and the Saints will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.