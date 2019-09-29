Unai Emery Says Arsenal 'Players Can Understand Me' Amid Communication Concerns

TOLGA AKMEN/Getty Images

Unai Emery doesn't agree with suggestions he has a communication problem with Arsenal's players, and the Spaniard is confident in his ability to make himself understood during his second season in England's Premier League.

Emery spoke ahead of Monday's game against Manchester United at Old Trafford and defended his language skills when asked if there was a problem, per Goal's Charles Watts:

"I think no. I have conversations particularly with Bukayo and Freddie does the same with individual players, not only with Saka. Also I spoke to Saka alone in my office and prepared sometimes some videos (for him). I have also done videos with English players, Spanish players, German players, French players.

"Last year on my first day I spoke to them (the players) very bad, worse than today. But I have (continued to speak) English and now I think better. My English is, from one to 10, maybe a six. But at six I think the players can understand me. But if not, some help is good."

As Watts detailed, the issue of how Emery communicates with his squad has been brought into focus recently. Bukayo Saka admitted he doesn't always "understand" what his head coach tells him, preferring to rely on Freddie Ljungberg for clarity.

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Saka's words highlighted the importance of Ljungberg, the former Arsenal midfielder who was promoted from his role in charge of the U23s to first-team coach in the summer. Ljungberg's work at youth levels makes him a natural bridge between precocious talents from the academy to Emery's senior group.

The Gunners have needed to make use of some of Ljungberg's star pupils this season. Saka, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson have all been given starts in domestic or UEFA Europa League action.

However, as Watts noted, there have been other rumours Emery has issues communicating that go beyond any barriers with the language. Alan Smith, who won two First Division titles with the Gunners and now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, recently wrote about murmurings he'd heard some Arsenal players are confused by Emery's instructions for the London Evening Standard.

Smith's report had more worrying implications than Emery improving his English. Instead, it spoke to the erratic nature of the team in terms of structure, style and personnel since Emery took over in 2018.

Unlike predecessor Arsene Wenger, Emery is fond of rotating between matches. Similarly, he's keen on altering the formation, shifting among a back three, four-man defence and midfield diamond at various times.

It's also been difficult to discern a stable and familiar style of play on Emery's watch. There has been a tension between staying faithful to the stylish, possession-based game Wenger ingrained in the club and transitioning to Emery's desire for more pressing.

At times Emery's players have displayed the elaborate artistry that has been a hallmark of the modern Arsenal:

Yet at others the desire for energy and industry has led to strangely passive performances from a team missing the impetus to attack:

Emery has wanted the Gunners to play out from the back more often, an approach that's led to problems this season. His defenders were plundered in possession regularly when Arsenal blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with bottom-of-the-table Watford earlier this month.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles played right-back at Vicarage Road, and his assessment hinted at another potential problem with how Emery has been getting his message across:

Emery arrived in London with a reputation for being tactically flexible, yet demanding adherence to a ploy that's not working makes him seem anything but. Ironically, at other times the 47-year-old appears too quick to change core parts of his team, with too much tinkering resulting in uneven performances and inconsistent results.

The apparent contradiction in the Emery message is what has to be resolved and clarified for his players. It's a process that must start in Manchester, where Arsenal haven't won in the league since 2006.