Video: Watch Rex Ryan Respond to Baker Mayfield in Orange and Brown Suit

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Rex Ryan may have gotten the last laugh in his war of words with Baker Mayfield.

The coach-turned-ESPN-analyst appeared on Sunday NFL Countdown while wearing an orange and brown suit in an apparent troll of the Browns quarterback:

"Baker Mayfield better be happy I'm not in the black and purple today on that sideline 'cause he'd be in trouble," Ryan said. "Unlike any other quarterback in the National Football League, he's got two Pro Bowl receivers he's throwing to. No other team can say that. They've got two of them.

"And by the way, this offensive line that's been much-maligned, they're ranked second in pass protection. I don't get it. Where's the correlation? He's been sacked the sixth-most times in the NFL, so something's not jiving...after watching this, I'm like 'come on, man!' Don't be the weak link. You're supposed to be Joe Superstar, go prove it."

Ryan has appeared on ESPN throughout the week, calling Mayfield "overrated" and criticizing him for the Browns' struggles through the first three weeks. Mayfield dismissed Ryan's criticism, noting there is a "reason" Ryan is no longer coaching in the NFL.

"It is whatever," Mayfield told reporters. "In the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, 'If you do not wear orange and brown, you do not matter,' and Rex Ryan does not have any colors right now for a reason, so it is OK."

While Ryan might have gotten the last laugh on television, it appears Mayfield did on the field. Mayfield threw for more than 300 yards to lead a strong win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens.