La Liga Winners and Losers After Final 2019 Week 7 Table

Real Madrid remain top of the table in Spain by a point from Granada after the latest round of fixtures in La Liga.

Los Blancos drew 0-0 with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday, while Granada continued their superb start to life back in the top flight with a 1-0 victory over Leganes.

Real Sociedad missed the chance to knock Real Madrid off top spot on Sunday. Imanol Alguacil's side were beaten 3-2 at Sevilla and finish the weekend two points behind Los Blancos in fifth.

Defending champions Barcelona are up to fourth after a 2-0 win over Getafe on Saturday, now just a point behind Atletico in third place.

Here is a look at all the Week 7 results and the latest La Liga standings:

Winner: Thomas Partey

The biggest game of Week 7 was undoubtedly at the Wanda Metropolitano, where city rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid played out an entertaining 0-0 draw.

Both managers put out teams packed full of star quality, but it was Atletico midfielder Thomas Partey who stole the show with a brilliant performance for the hosts.

The 26-year-old was dominant defensively but also looked to make good use of the ball throughout the 90 minutes. His passing was influential and saw him set up chances for Joao Felix and Diego Costa.

Statman Dave highlighted just how effective he was for Atleti:

Sports writer Andy West felt it was the type of performance that should make him a guaranteed starter in Diego Simeone's first XI:

Partey has had to take on more responsibility at Atletico since Rodri's departure to Manchester City in the summer transfer window but appears to be thriving for Los Colchoneros.

His display also brought praise from Simeone after the match. He told reporters that Partey "growing, he's making me very happy."

Losers: Big Summer Signings

Barcelona, Atletico and Real Madrid all invested heavily during the summer transfer window in some top attacking talent, but none of the new arrivals managed to impress in Week 7.

Antoine Griezmann enjoyed a steady outing for Barcelona in their win over Getafe. However, he is still without a goal away from home in La Liga since scoring for Atletico against Rayo Vallecano in February.

Atletico brought in Joao Felix to replace Griezmann, but their record signing also failed to shine at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Portugal international did have chances but was let down by some poor finishing:

Real Madrid's new boys fared little better at the weekend. Eden Hazard made only his second La Liga start but found it tough going against Atletico and came in for criticism after the match:

Luka Jovic is also struggling to make an impact at the Santiago Bernabeu. The striker started on the bench again and was only sent on for the final two minutes as a late replacement for Karim Benzema.

Winner: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona picked up their first away La Liga win of the season and their first clean sheet in a 2-0 victory over Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The defending champions were without captain Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati because of injuries but saw goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen play a crucial role in their victory.

The Germany international spread himself well to make a vital block to deny Angel Rodriguez early on and followed that up by setting up Luis Suarez for the opener.

Ter Stegen raced out of his penalty area to cut out a through ball, chested it down and then picked out Suarez to chip the ball over David Soria:

Squawka Football highlighted his contribution to Barca's win:

The goal just before half-time settled the champions down and allowed them to go on to pick up a much-needed three points after defeat at Granada in their last away fixture.

Loser: David Gallego

Espanyol manager David Gallego only took charge of the club in June following the departure of Rubi but is already under pressure after a dire start to the season.

Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Real Valladolid means the club have lost all four home matches at the RCDE Stadium in 2019-20.

Espanyol have only scored once in those four matches, and even that was an own goal by Joseba Zaldua in the 3-1 defeat to Real Sociedad.

They have also struggled to find the back of the net away from home:

The results means Espanyol are just two places off the bottom after seven games played, and there is already talk Gallego may not last much longer at the club:

Espanyol face a tie UEFA Europa League at CSKA Moscow on Thursday before heading to fellow strugglers Real Mallorca on Sunday, and Gallego appears to be running out of time to turn things around.