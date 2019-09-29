Premier League Table Week 7: Sunday's 2019 EPL Results and Top Scorers

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Leicester City thumped 10-man Newcastle United 5-0 on Sunday at the King Power Stadium to move into third place in the Premier League table.

Ricardo Pereira sent the Foxes on their way with the opening goal on 16 minutes, while Newcastle saw Isaac Hayden sent off just before half-time for a poor challenge on Dennis Praet.

A Paul Dummett own goal, two from Jamie Vardy and a late Wilfred Ndidi strike saw the hosts run out comfortable winners on a miserable afternoon for Newcastle.

Premier League Top Scorers

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City): 8

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea): 7

Teemu Pukki (Norwich City): 6

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): 6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): 6

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 5

Callum Wilson (Bournemouth): 5

Jamie Vardy: (Leicester): 5

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 7, 7, +13, 21

2. Manchester City: 7, 5, +20, 16

3. Leicester City: 7, 4, +8, 14

4. West Ham United: 7, 3, 1, 12

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 7, 3, +5, 11

6. Chelsea: 7, 3, +1, 11

7. Bournemouth: 7, 3, +1, 11

8. Arsenal: 6, 3, +1, 11

9. Crystal Palace: 7, 3, -1, 11

10. Burnley: 7, 2, +1, 9

11. Manchester United: 6, 2, +2, 8

12. Sheffield United: 7, 2, 0, 8

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 7, 1, -2, 7

14. Southampton: 7, 2, -4, 7

15. Everton: 7, 2, -6, 7

16. Brighton and Hove Albion: 7, 1, -5, 6

17. Norwich City: 7, 2, -7, 6

18. Aston Villa: 7, 1, -3, 5

19. Newcastle United: 7, 1, -9, 5

20. Watford: 7, 0, -16, 2

Sunday Recap

Leicester had to make do without injured midfielder James Maddison for the visit of Newcastle. Manager Brendan Rodgers handed Praet his first home start for Leicester, while the visitors brought in Sean Longstaff, Yoshinori Muto and Emil Krafth.

Goal shared the two teams:

Former Newcastle man Ayoze Perez brought the first save of the match. The 26-year-old got on the end of Harvey Barnes' low cross into the penalty area but saw his effort saved by Martin Dubravka.

Muto wasted an opening for the visitors when Hayden's mishit shot fell kindly to him, while Youri Tielemans saw an effort deflected into the side-netting in a bright start to the match.

Yet it was Pereira who opened the scoring for the hosts with his second goal in two games. The full-back swapped passes with Perez, strode forwards and then curled a low shot just inside the far post:

Leicester almost doubled their lead minutes later through Ben Chilwell. The full-back saw an initial shot parried by Dubravka and his follow-up was blocked on the line by Jamaal Lascelles.

Newcastle's task became even harder when they lost Hayden to a red card minutes before the break. The midfielder crunched into Praet, leaving referee Craig Pawson to brandish a straight red card.

Henry Winter at The Times offered a scathing assessment of the Magpies at half-time:

Leicester went on to cruise to victory in the second half. Praet and Barnes combined to tee up Vardy for the second on 54 minutes. The striker beat Dubravka at his near post with a low shot to make it 2-0.

A cross from Praet three minutes later then deflected off Paul Dummett and wrong-footed Dubravka to gift Leicester their third of the game.

Vardy headed substitute Marc Albrighton's cross home for Leicester's fourth just after the hour before a smart turn and finish saw Ndidi complete the scoring in the final minutes.