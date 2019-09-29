Salzburg Director: Erling Haaland a Doubt to Face Liverpool in UCL with Illness

TF-Images/Getty Images

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has said striker Erling Haaland is a doubt for the UEFA Champions League visit to Liverpool on Wednesday because of illness.

Haaland, 19, became the third-youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick when Salzburg dominated Genk 6-2 in their opening Group E matchup.

Salzburg travel to Anfield on Matchday 2 as group leaders, but Freund told Viasat (h/t Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst) illness may keep Haaland out: "The next two days are important. He is checked by a doctor every day. He's sick, and we don't quite know when he will be back. Hopefully over the next few days."

Haaland moved to Salzburg from Norwegian outfit Molde this past summer and has been an instant hit in Austria, scoring 17 times in 10 appearances for his new club this season.

The son of former Manchester City and Leeds United defender Alf-Inge Haaland recently told Salzburg's official website of his desire to play in the group game at Anfield, via Anfield Watch:

Salzburg had little need of their boy wonder on Saturday when they romped to a 4-1 home win over Austria Wien despite his absence.

Sekou Koita—another 19-year-old new arrival at the club—scored two and assisted Salzburg's remaining goals in that clash, and he will be in contention to keep his place up front should Haaland miss out.

The Malian wasn't included in the squad that defeated Genk in their first match of the Champions League campaign, but manager Jesse Marsch may rethink his involvement following the display against Wien.

Former Molde starlet Haaland dazzled on Matchday 1 and gave Salzburg the dream start they needed to edge Napoli on goal difference at the top of Group E, via BT Sport (U.S. and UK viewers only):

Liverpool lost 2-0 at Napoli in the first match of their Champions League title defence, and Jurgen Klopp will be particularly motivated to ensure they clinch three points in their opening home fixture.

Haaland's absence would be a big hinderance for the visitors if they're to cause an upset on Merseyside, with one of Europe's most promising teenagers out to make an impact against the Kings of Europe.