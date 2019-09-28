Cubs' Yu Darvish Unlikely to Opt Out of Contract, Test Free Agency

David Banks/Getty Images

While leaving his options open, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish indicated Friday he's likely to remain with the team for the 2020 season.

Darvish is eligible to opt out of his contract this offseason with four years and $81 million left on the deal. The veteran right-hander spoke about his comfort level in Chicago and said he's leaning toward returning.

"I haven't decided yet," he said, per MLB.com's Jordan Bastian. "I have to talk to my family and agent, too. My kids and my wife love Chicago, especially the kids. They only care about the Cubbies. So, I don't think [I will opt out]. ... This organization is perfect for me."

Beyond the sentimental reasons behind Darvish's thinking, opting in is arguably the more pragmatic choice.

Darvish turned 33 in August, so simply commanding a four-year contract on the open market would likely prove difficult. Then comes the issue of striking an agreement that would net him roughly $20 million annually.

Dallas Keuchel is two years younger than Darvish, and he settled for a one-year, $21.2 million contract with the Atlanta Braves, which he signed in June. Patrick Corbin signed for $140 million over six years, but his age, 30, makes him an imperfect comparison.

Darvish has rebounded nicely following a brutal start in which he owned a 5.02 ERA through May. He's 6-8 with a 3.98 ERA and 4.19 FIP in 31 starts, per Baseball Reference. His walks per nine innings have fallen from a career-worst 4.7 in 2018 to 2.8 in 2019. His 229 strikeouts are his most since 2013.

To some extent, Darvish's season is the perfect-case scenario for the Cubs. He didn't pitch so well as to make his opt-out inevitable, yet he gave the team every reason to expect he'll remain a steady contributor in the rotation in 2020.