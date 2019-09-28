MLB Playoff Bracket 2019: Viewing Schedule and Latest Postseason Picture

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Ten teams are locked into the Major League Baseball postseason, but most wild-card and divisional series matchups have yet to be determined.

The National League Central battle between Milwaukee and St. Louis could go down to Sunday. That race affects which teams will play Washington in the NL wild-card game and Atlanta in the NLDS.

The postseason picture is clearer in the American League. Oakland and Tampa Bay will oppose each other in the wild-card game, but the host still needs to be figured out.

Minnesota is slated for a trip to Yankee Stadium to kick off the ALDS after Houston secured the top seed Friday night.

Postseason Picture

MLB Playoff Schedule

Start times TBD.

NL Wild-Card Game: October 1 (TBS)

AL Wild-Card Game: October 2 (ESPN)

NLDS: October 3-4, 6-7, 9 (TBS)

ALDS: October 4-5, 7-8, 10 (Fox Sports 1 and MLB Network)

NLCS: October 11-12, 14-16, 18-19 (TBS)

ALCS: October 12-13, 15-17, 19-20 (Fox or Fox Sports 1)

World Series: October 22-30 (Fox)

The closest race left is for home-field advantage in the AL wild-card game.

Tampa Bay's win and Oakland's loss Friday leveled the squads at 96-64 with two games remaining.

The Rays will send Ryan Yarbrough to the hill in Toronto on Saturday. Yarbrough has won at least 10 games in each of his two MLB seasons, but he has struggled in his last two starts, giving up 16 earned runs.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

However, the good news for Kevin Cash's team is it has played well at Rogers Centre. The Rays have taken five of their seven games in Toronto with a pair of series victories.

Brett Anderson will look to reverse Oakland's 2-3 record in the last week in Seattle to try to regain an advantage over the Rays.

Anderson has won a career-high 12 games this season. He conceded six earned runs in his three September appearances and has let up three over two starts to the Mariners.

Midseason acquisition Tanner Roark gets the ball Sunday. He has been shaky of late, allowing 14 earned runs in his last three trips to the mound.

If Oakland and Tampa Bay remain level after Sunday, the A's hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with a 4-3 record.

There is potential for more drama in the NL Central race if the Brewers close the one-game gap on the Cardinals.

If the divisional rivals end on the same record, a tiebreaker game will be played Monday in St. Louis, per MLB Communications:

After winning six in a row, the Cardinals stumbled in their last three to leave the door open for the Brewers. If it defeats the Chicago Cubs twice, St. Louis will land a showdown with Atlanta in the NLDS.

Adam Wainwright, who starts Saturday at Busch Stadium, was the winning pitcher in the Cardinals' last victory, over Arizona on Monday.

In four appearances against the Cubs, the 38-year-old has conceded 10 earned runs over 23 innings, with six coming in one start in May.

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

St. Louis needs more production out of its hitters, as it has alternated low- and high-scoring games in its last eight outings.

Since September 6, Milwaukee has lost three times, one of which was suffered Friday at Coors Field.

In their best-case scenario, the Brewers win their final two games and the Cardinals falter twice, which would give them the division outright.

Milwaukee went 9-10 against St. Louis and suffered six defeats at Busch Stadium, including a three-game sweep in April, so it may want to avoid a playoff matchup.

If they land in the NL wild-card game, the Brewers will take confidence from their 4-2 mark against the Nationals. In the event those two teams have the same record, Milwaukee's Miller Park would host the NL wild-card game.

The Nationals can lock up home-field in the wild-card game with one victory over Cleveland or a loss by the Brewers.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.