Angels' Albert Pujols Says 'I Can Play Until I'm 50. ... The Fire Is There.'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2019

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols rounds first after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Though he is coming up on his 40th birthday, Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols believes he still has plenty to give the game of baseball.

According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, the future Hall of Famer feels he has another decade left in him:

"I think the way I train and my dedication and my discipline I have in this game, if I am healthy I can play until I'm 50. I don't have any doubt in myself. I still have that drive to compete every day. The fire is there. I think it's always going to be there for me until the day I'm done.

"Whether it's tomorrow or in spring training, if I feel one day the fire is not there, it doesn't matter how much money is left on my contract, it's time to go. But I don't see that happening. Because this year this is the most fun I had because I was healthy and I was able to do things I wasn't able to do in the past."

Pujols has two years remaining on the 10-year, $240 million contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Updated Playoff Picture and World Series Odds

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updated Playoff Picture and World Series Odds

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    A's Clinch Playoff Spot 🍾

    Oakland heads to AL Wild Card Game for second straight year after Indians loss tonight

    MLB logo
    MLB

    A's Clinch Playoff Spot 🍾

    Oakland heads to AL Wild Card Game for second straight year after Indians loss tonight

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Ryan Braun Has Calf Strain

    The former MVP will undergo an MRI

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ryan Braun Has Calf Strain

    The former MVP will undergo an MRI

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Are the Brewers Real Contenders Without Yelich?

    B/R's Jacob Shafer doesn't think they get past the WC round without their MVP

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Are the Brewers Real Contenders Without Yelich?

    B/R's Jacob Shafer doesn't think they get past the WC round without their MVP

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report