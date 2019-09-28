Angels' Albert Pujols Says 'I Can Play Until I'm 50. ... The Fire Is There.'

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Though he is coming up on his 40th birthday, Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols believes he still has plenty to give the game of baseball.

According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, the future Hall of Famer feels he has another decade left in him:

"I think the way I train and my dedication and my discipline I have in this game, if I am healthy I can play until I'm 50. I don't have any doubt in myself. I still have that drive to compete every day. The fire is there. I think it's always going to be there for me until the day I'm done.

"Whether it's tomorrow or in spring training, if I feel one day the fire is not there, it doesn't matter how much money is left on my contract, it's time to go. But I don't see that happening. Because this year this is the most fun I had because I was healthy and I was able to do things I wasn't able to do in the past."

Pujols has two years remaining on the 10-year, $240 million contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

