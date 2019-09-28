La Liga Results 2019 Week 7: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez gestures during the Spanish league football match between Getafe CF and FC Barcelona at the Col. Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on September 28, 2019.
Barcelona battled to a 2-0 La Liga win on Saturday at Getafe to secure their first win away from the Camp Nou this season.

Following defeats to Athletic Bilbao and Granada and a draw with Villarreal on their travels, Ernesto Valverde's side secured a victory on the road thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo.

Elsewhere, Valencia gained a 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao to end the hosts' unbeaten start to the season, while Granada's impressive opening continued with a 1-0 win against bottom side Leganes.

Later, Atletico Madrid welcome Real Madrid in El Derbi Madrileno.

               

Saturday's Results

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Valencia

Getafe 0-2 Barcelona

Granada 1-0 Leganes

Atletico vs. Real Madrid

                                    

Sunday Schedule

Espanyol vs. Real Valladolid: 12 p.m. local , 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m ET

Eibar vs. Celta Vigo: 2 p.m. local, 1 p.m. BST, 8 a.m. ET

Alaves vs. Real Mallorca: 4 p.m. local, 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

Levante vs. Osasuna: 6:30 p.m. local, 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

                         

La Liga Table (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Granada: 7, +7, 14

2. Real Madrid: 6, +6, 14

3. Barca: 7, +6, 13

4. Sociedad: 6, +6, 13

5. Atletico: 6, +3, 13

6. Athletic Bilbao: 6, +4, 12

7. Villarreal: 7, +7, 11

8. Sevilla: 6, +2, 10

9. Valencia: 7, -1, 9

10. Betis: 7, -5, 8

11. Getafe: 7, -1, 7

12. Levante: 6, -1, 7

13. Osasuna: 6, -1, 7

14. Valladolid: 6, -3, 6

15. Celta: 6, -3, 6

16. Eibar: 6, -2, 5

17. Alaves: 6, -5, 5

18. Espanyol: 6, -6, 5

19. Mallorca: 6, -6, 4

20. Leganes: 7, -7, 2

                       

Barca were forced to dig deep during their visit to Getafe, but the Blaugrana grabbed a vital win.

The visitors were without injured pair Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele, but Saurez and Antoine Griezmann started in attack.

It was Suarez who gave Barca the lead, latching onto goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's clearance and lobbing his effort home four minutes before half-time.

Barca's official Twitter account tweeted footage of supporters celebrating Suarez's goal:

Getafe were previously unbeaten at home this season, but Barca handled their opponents' best endeavours.

New signing Junior doubled the Blaugrana's lead with his first goal for the Spanish champions; the full-back slotted home a simple finish to open his account.

Valencia have been waiting for a notable victory to fire up their season, and a 1-0 win at in-form Blibao was the perfect tonic, with Denis Cheryshev netting for Los Che after 27 minutes.

