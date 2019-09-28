Willian, Jorginho Power Chelsea to 2-0 Win vs. Brighton

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2019

Chelsea's Italian midfielder Jorginho (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot with Chelsea's English striker Tammy Abraham (R) and Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian (L) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in London on September 28, 2019. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on Saturday in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues dominated the first half but could not break the deadlock until a penalty from Jorginho after 50 minutes.

After a nervous spell, Chelsea regained their composure to score a second when Willian found the back of the net with 14 minutes left.

                                           

What's Next

Chelsea are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday, with the Blues travelling to Lille. Brighton's next match is a Premier League encounter against Tottenham Hotspur on October 5 at the Amex.

                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

