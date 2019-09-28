Willian, Jorginho Power Chelsea to 2-0 Win vs. Brighton

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on Saturday in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues dominated the first half but could not break the deadlock until a penalty from Jorginho after 50 minutes.

After a nervous spell, Chelsea regained their composure to score a second when Willian found the back of the net with 14 minutes left.

What's Next

Chelsea are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday, with the Blues travelling to Lille. Brighton's next match is a Premier League encounter against Tottenham Hotspur on October 5 at the Amex.

