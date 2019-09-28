China Open 2019: Saturday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Draw Schedule

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The women's main draw at the 2019 China Open got off to a thrilling start on Saturday, with Jelena Ostapenko knocking out second seed Karolina Pliskova in a pulsating match.

After sharing a set each, the pair slugged it out in a gripping decider. Eventually, Ostapenko had too much for her opponent, clinching a gruelling win 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Elsewhere, Kiki Bertens was made to work hard for her win over Donna Vekic, as the eighth seed came from behind to take the win. U.S. Open finalist Belinda Bencic is into Round 2, too, as she earned a comfortable win over Su-Wei Hsieh.

Here are the latest results from the National Tennis Centre in Beijing and a look back at some of the best action from Saturday's play.

China Open - Saturday Results

Jelena Ostapenko bt. (2) Karolina Pliskova: 7-5, 3-6, 7-5

(8) Kiki Bertens bt. Donna Vekic: 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3)

(9) Belinda Bencic bt. Su-Wei Hsieh: 7-5, 6-2

Julia Gorges bt. Polona Hercog: 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-4

Katerina Siniakova bt. Xiyu Wang: 6-2, 6-2

Zheng Saisai bt. Monica Puig: 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Daria Kasatkina vs. Peng Shuai: TBC

Garbine Muguruza vs. (15) Sofia Kenin: TBC

Saturday Recap

The standout clash of the day was always going to come between Ostapenko and Pliskova, and a tight opening set established the tone for an even tussle.

Ostapenko eventually took it 7-5 after performing well in some clutch moments. Pliskova responded positively, showcasing her best tennis of the match in the second set, in which she was comfortably the best player.

It meant fans in Beijing were treated to an absorbing third set, and as she did in the opening stanza, Ostapenko coped with the bigger moments better in the late games of the set. The Latvian broke Pliskova to go 6-5 in front and then seized the first match point she had in the next game.

Per tennis writer Ed Salmon, Ostapenko's win was made all the more impressive given how much she struggled on serve:

Earlier in the day, Bertens had to overcome an early surge from Vekic to find her way through into the second round.

Vekic flew out of the traps in the early stages, forcing the Dutchwoman into numerous uncharacteristic mistakes. It wasn't until Bertens had time to compose herself at the end of the first set that she improved, showing her class to drop just one game in the second stanza.

From there, a scrappy final set followed, and in a tense tiebreak, it was Bertens who got the best of it. Per Jose Morgado of Record, the win was key in keeping her WTA finals hopes alive:

Bencic is also looking to end a positive year on a high by making it to the end-of-season showpiece.

After a disappointing loss in Round 1 at the Wuhan Open last week—her first tournament since the U.S. Open final defeat—the Swiss looked much more accomplished on Saturday when she was able to get the better of Hsieh at a canter.