Barcelona Tried to Sign Victor Lindelof 'On Numerous Occasions,' Says Agent

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The agent for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has said Barcelona made numerous attempts to sign the player in the summer.

Lindelof moved to the Red Devils in 2017, and after a challenging first year at Old Trafford, he established himself as a regular in the side last season. The Sweden international signed a new contract with the club on September 18, keeping him in Manchester until at least June 2024.

That extension came after some speculation regarding the player's future over the summer. Lindelof's representative, Hasan Cetinkaya, told Aftonbladet (h/t Goal) there was serious interest from the La Liga champions in the defender:

"When Matthijs de Ligt chose Juventus, Victor was pronounced Barcelona's first choice. His way of playing, his DNA, is very close to Barcelona's way of playing. He is one of the world's best centre-backs with the ball at his feet, and Barcelona wanted him. That's how it was. I can talk about that now.

"They contacted Ed Woodward on numerous occasions with concrete offers. I had a meeting with their transfer manager, Matt Judge, to try to make a transition. But they just said: 'There is no chance. Victor is one of our best players'."

Jose Mourinho was the manager who brought Lindelof to the club. Speaking on Sky Sports as a pundit after the Red Devils' 2-0 loss to West Ham United, the Portuguese was critical of some aspects of the Swede's defending, noting he can be "bullied" and that he struggles when it comes to aerial duels.

Reflecting on those comments, Lindelof says he paid little attention to what his former coach had to say:

Last season, Lindelof was undoubtedly the team's best defender. He was the one consistent presence in the back line, with his centre-back partner and full-backs frequently changed by Mourinho and current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In 2019-20, Lindelof has had a regular partner at the back in Harry Maguire, although his form has not been as strong.

He looked lost for long spells against West Ham United. Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, he wasn't the only star to let standards slip after agreeing a lucrative deal:

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette said he has doubts Lindelof's suitability to partner Maguire in the long term:

Barcelona appear to have seen something in Lindelof, though, and Ernesto Valverde's side would undoubtedly benefit from another centre-back. De Ligt eventually opted to join Juventus, while Samuel Umtiti's injury issues have left Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet as the only fit senior options in the position.

Lindelof's new contract means it's unlikely he will be arriving at the Camp Nou any time soon to bolster Barca's defensive ranks. United supporters will hope a new deal and a prolonged period playing alongside Maguire will help the 25-year-old take his game up a level.