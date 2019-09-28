Barcelona Tried to Sign Victor Lindelof 'On Numerous Occasions,' Says Agent

Barcelona Tried to Sign Victor Lindelof 'On Numerous Occasions,' Says AgentSeptember 28, 2019
The agent for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has said Barcelona made numerous attempts to sign the player in the summer.
Lindelof moved to the Red Devils in 2017, and after a challenging first year at Old Trafford, he established himself as a regular in the side last season. The Sweden international signed a new contract with the club on September 18, keeping him in Manchester until at least June 2024.
That extension came after some speculation regarding the player's future over the summer. Lindelof's representative, Hasan Cetinkaya, told Aftonbladet (h/t Goal) there was serious interest from the La Liga champions in the defender:
"When Matthijs de Ligt chose Juventus, Victor was pronounced Barcelona's first choice. His way of playing, his DNA, is very close to Barcelona's way of playing. He is one of the world's best centre-backs with the ball at his feet, and Barcelona wanted him. That's how it was. I can talk about that now.
"They contacted Ed Woodward on numerous occasions with concrete offers. I had a meeting with their transfer manager, Matt Judge, to try to make a transition. But they just said: 'There is no chance. Victor is one of our best players'."
Jose Mourinho was the manager who brought Lindelof to the club. Speaking on Sky Sports as a pundit after the Red Devils' 2-0 loss to West Ham United, the Portuguese was critical of some aspects of the Swede's defending, noting he can be "bullied" and that he struggles when it comes to aerial duels.
Reflecting on those comments, Lindelof says he paid little attention to what his former coach had to say:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
Victor Lindelof says he took no notice of criticism from Jose Mourinho More: https://t.co/IIxWWvYXy4 https://t.co/gFzNal4Cj0
Last season, Lindelof was undoubtedly the team's best defender. He was the one consistent presence in the back line, with his centre-back partner and full-backs frequently changed by Mourinho and current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
In 2019-20, Lindelof has had a regular partner at the back in Harry Maguire, although his form has not been as strong.
He looked lost for long spells against West Ham United. Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, he wasn't the only star to let standards slip after agreeing a lucrative deal:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
De Gea and Lindelof: Both sign big contracts and both then play badly. A familiar theme with #mufc renewals.
Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette said he has doubts Lindelof's suitability to partner Maguire in the long term:
Rob Blanchette @_Rob_B
Thinking about the present and future, I'm really not convinced Lindelof is the correct CB to partner Maguire. We have Tuanzebe and he needs a run in the team. He compliments Maguire's strengths more than Lindelof. It's time for Axel. #MUFC
Rob Blanchette @_Rob_B
I really wanted Lindelof to grab his chance, but he's appears short in the decision-making department. Maguire needs a partner who has enough pace & strength, and also has football intelligence. Just not convinced by Lindelof in the opening weeks. Looks a long way off. #MUFC
Barcelona appear to have seen something in Lindelof, though, and Ernesto Valverde's side would undoubtedly benefit from another centre-back. De Ligt eventually opted to join Juventus, while Samuel Umtiti's injury issues have left Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet as the only fit senior options in the position.
Lindelof's new contract means it's unlikely he will be arriving at the Camp Nou any time soon to bolster Barca's defensive ranks. United supporters will hope a new deal and a prolonged period playing alongside Maguire will help the 25-year-old take his game up a level.
Sancho Unhappy with FIFA 20 😕
Dortmund winger annoyed with how he looks in new game...and explains why he deserves higher rating