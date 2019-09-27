La Liga Table 2019 Week 7: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Villarreal moved up into fifth in La Liga on Friday, as they hammered Real Betis 5-1 at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Later this weekend, the standout fixture of Week 7 sees Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid go head-to-head at the Wanda Metropolitano. They are in second and first place going into this round of matches, respectively.

Barcelona face a challenging trip to Getafe on Saturday, before which Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will go head-to-head in another intriguing fixture.

Read on for a recap of Friday's action, a look at the updated La Liga standings and a preview of what's to follow this weekend.

La Liga Fixtures, Week 7

Friday, September 27

8 p.m. - Villarreal 5-1 Real Betis

Saturday, September 28

12 p.m. - Athletic Bilbao vs. Valencia

3 p.m. - Getafe vs. Barcelona

5:30 p.m. - Granada vs. Leganes

8 p.m. - Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid

Sunday, September 29

11 a.m. - Espanyol vs. Real Valladolid

1 p.m. - Eibar vs. Celta Vigo

3 p.m. - Alaves vs. Real Mallorca

5:30 p.m. - Levante vs. Osasuna

8 p.m. - Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad

Standings (Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Real Madrid: 6, 4, +6, 14

2. Real Sociedad: 6, 4, +6, 13

3. Atletico Madrid: 6, 4, +3, 13

4. Athletic Bilbao: 6, 3, +5, 12

5. Villarreal: 7, 3, +7, 11

6. Granada: 6, 3, +6, 11

7. Barcelona: 6, 3, +4, 10

8. Sevilla: 6, 3, +2, 10

9. Real Betis: 7, 2, -5, 8

10. Getafe: 6, 1, +1, 7

11. Levante: 6, 2, -1, 7

12. Osasuna: 6, 1, -1, 7

13. Valencia: 6, 1, -2, 6

14. Real Valladolid: 6, 1, -3, 6

15. Celta Vigo: 6, 1, -3, 6

16. Eibar: 6, 1, -2, 5

17. Alaves: 6, 1, -5, 5

18. Espanyol: 6, 1, -6, 5

19. Mallorca: 6, 1, -6, 4

20. Leganes: 6, 0, -6, 2

Friday Recap

Both sides struggled to assert any dominance on the game in the opening exchanges, with neither midfield functioning fluidity.

As such, it was no surprise to see a set-piece situation ultimately lead to a breaking of the deadlock. Karl Toko Ekambi, who earlier had a goal ruled out for offside, was able to rise highest from a corner and steer an effort beyond Joel Robles:

Betis offered little in terms of attacking threat and big improvements were needed from the Andalusians in the second half.

The visitors finally managed to get on the front foot following the restart, showing more intensity and incision. Within three minutes, they were level thanks to a deflected effort from Emerson:

Villarreal's response to falling behind was a resoundingly positive one, with the equaliser sparking the team into action.

Samuel Chukwueze's appeals for a penalty were initially waved away, only for the referee to award the foul following a VAR review. Santi Cazorla stepped up to calmly put the home side back in front.

Per Semra Hunter, the former Arsenal man has enjoyed an excellent beginning to the campaign:

From there, Villarreal took charge of the game and ended any hopes of a Betis fightback with their third of the fame. Ekambi was the man who applied the finishing touches to a sweeping move and secure his side's third win in four games.

In stoppage time, the home side piled on more pain. Gerard Moreno continued his excellent start to the season, scoring for the sixth time in seven games. There was still time for another goal in the 95ht minute, as Chukwueze struck to cap off a memorable night for the Yellow Submarine.

Weekend Preview

Although they occupy the top two spots ahead of this match, neither Atletico nor Real have been at full throttle in the early weeks of the season.

Los Blancos supporters will be a little more excited about their prospects this term after what they've seen in the last two games though.

On Sunday, the team produced a dogged display to win at Sevilla, while on Tuesday their young Brazilian wingers Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes were on the scoresheet in the 2-0 victory over Osasuna.

Both rising stars scored exceptional goals, although Zidane has since confirmed Rodrygo will not be involved in the derby:

In Joao Felix, Atletico have an exciting youngster of their own on their books, as the Portuguese has showcased moments of tremendous potential at the club following his move from Benfica in the summer.

The 19-year-old has been used in a number of different positions already by Diego Simeone and netted his second goal of the campaign on Wednesday against Mallorca. In the nascent stages of what promises to be a fantastic career, the teenager has showcased an edge in front of goal:

While the derby dominates the weekend, Barcelona will face a big test at Getafe, especially with Lionel Messi set to miss the match due to the groin issue—the Blaugrana's last away win came in April.