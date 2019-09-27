Yankees' Aaron Judge, Phillies' Bryce Harper and Top MLB Jersey Sales Revealed

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

For the third consecutive year, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had the No. 1-selling jersey in Major League Baseball.

MLB revealed the top-selling jerseys for the 2019 season Friday, and Judge and Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper led the way:

Judge is in his third full season in the majors—all with the Yankees—but has played in only 100 games this year. Harper, meanwhile, left the Washington Nationals last offseason in favor of the Philadelphia Phillies on a then-record $330 million deal.

The 2015 National League MVP has enjoyed another solid season with 34 home runs and 109 RBI. He did, however, fail to make the All-Star team for just the second time in his eight-year career, and the Phillies (79-80) have fallen out of the playoff picture en route to a fourth-place finish in the NL East.

Although switching teams made Harper a prime candidate to have the top-selling jersey, Judge's star power and the Yankees brand were too strong to overcome.

The two leading candidates for the NL MVP award each finished in the top five, as Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger came in third and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich appeared fifth.

Bellinger has led the Dodgers to an NL-best 103 victories, hitting .301 with 46 home runs and 114 RBI. After winning the batting title last year, Yelich is tied for the league lead at .329, though he is out for the season with a fractured kneecap.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout had the ninth-best-selling jersey this season. Trout could win his third AL MVP award as he leads the AL in a number of categories, including home runs (45), on-base percentage (.438), slugging percentage (.645) and OPS (1.083).

His season ended Sept. 7, though, because of a foot injury that required surgery.

New York Mets rookie phenom Pete Alonso, who leads the majors with 51 home runs, finished 14th in jersey sales.

No pitcher cracked the top 10. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw led the way for pitchers, coming in at 12th overall. Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom checked in at 19th.