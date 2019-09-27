Mets Rumors: Mickey Callaway Remaining with Team Would Be a Surprise

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The New York Mets front office is scheduled to discuss the future of manager Mickey Callaway next week and, while he's under contract for the 2020 MLB season, it would reportedly be a surprise if he's retained.

Andy Martino of SNY reported the update Thursday and noted sources involved in the process insist "nothing is final."

Callaway was hired by the Mets in October 2017 following the retirement of Terry Collins.

New York posted a 77-85 record in 2018, a seven-win improvement over the previous year, and recently clinched an above-.500 mark for 2019. The team sits at 83-76 with three games left in the regular season.

The Mets reside in third place in the highly competitive NL East and have been eliminated from playoff contention, though. The lack of a postseason appearance has put Callaway's job status in question.

"I think that a manager's job is to get guys going in a direction, and I think these guys never wavered from that. I come to work as hard as I can every single day," Callaway told reporters Wednesday. "I understand the rigors of the job and I try to deal with it the best I can, and try to stay even-keeled for the organization's sake and for our players' sake."

He added: "Do we have more to accomplish? Way more, and I'd like that to be under my watch because I love being here, I love sitting in front of you guys and I love those players in there."

Callaway was brought in by the Mets' previous regime, led by general manager Sandy Alderson. It's possible current GM Brodie Van Wagenen, who was hired last October, will want to handpick his own manager as pressure mounts on him to build a championship contender.

A final answer on the 44-year-old Tennessee native's status should come within the next week.