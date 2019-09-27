Frank Lampard Gives Injury Updates, Praises Fikayo Tomori Before Brighton Match

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has confirmed defender Antonio Rudiger will miss out on Chelsea's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and that defender Andreas Christensen and forward Olivier Giroud should be fit to play.

The Blues will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after they lost 2-1 at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

They will be boosted by the quick return of Christensen, who had to be substituted against Liverpool, but Lampard added left-back Emerson's injury, which was reaggravated against the Reds, is slightly more serious:

Chelsea had a midweek game against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup in which Lampard used to try out some fringe players and some returning from injury.

It worked out brilliantly as Chelsea won 7-1, and two of the goalscorers, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James, are in contention to face Brighton:

One of the key features of Lampard's first season as Chelsea manager has been his willingness to give opportunities to young players.

Until N'Golo Kante's goal against Liverpool last Sunday, every one of the Blues' Premier League goals in 2019-20 had come from academy graduates:

One of those was scored by centre-back Fikayo Tomori, who spent time on loan at Brighton, Hull City and Derby County in recent seasons.

As far as Lampard is concerned, the 21-year-old is now high in his defensive pecking order after proving he can play at Premier League level:

Wednesday's victory over Grimsby was Lampard's first home win since taking charge of Chelsea.

He will be eager for a second successive Stamford Bridge triumph against Brighton, and he has form on his side as Chelsea have won four out of four against the Seagulls since they were promoted to the Premier League in 2017.