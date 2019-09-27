Uli Hoeness Says Bayern Munich Will Consider Leroy Sane Transfer in 2020

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Bayern Munich haven't given up on signing Manchester City star Leroy Sane, and club president Uli Hoeness has said the Bavarians will consider a transfer early in 2020.

Goal's Ronan Murphy shared the comments from the 67-year-old:

Sane is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that is expected to keep him out until February or March.

He suffered the injury in August, at a time when he was heavily linked with a switch to Bayern. The German champions went out of their way to deny reports a deal had already been struck:

Once the 23-year-old suffered the injury, the rumours went mostly quiet. Bayern added to their wing options by signing Ivan Perisic on loan from Inter Milan.

Sane started 21 Premier League contests for City last season and was a big part of their success, scoring 10 goals and adding 10 assist during their title run. The 21 starts presented a regression compared to the previous campaign, however, when he started 27 matches.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Sky Blues have a ton of options out wide, including Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva, arguably their biggest breakout performer last season.

Bayern's options are comparatively limited. The Bundesliga giants said goodbye to longtime stars Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery during the summer, and their replacements aren't of the same level. Perisic, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman are fine players but perhaps not world-class options like Sane.

The former Schalke man has already proved himself in Germany's top division:

As a German star at a position of need, he presents a perfect transfer target for Bayern. While he will undoubtedly be expensive, the fact City have plenty of alternative options means they'll likely be open to a deal.

Per MailOnline's Jack Gaughan, manager Pep Guardiola said he would be free to join Bayern if he wanted back in July, further opening the door for a switch.

Guardiola will find out exactly how his team copes without Sane during the coming months, and if things go to plan for the Citizens, they may well decide to cash in on a player who seemingly wants to leave.