David De Gea: Manchester United Will Fight to the Death for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

David De Gea has said Manchester United's players will "fight to the death" for under-pressure manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have started the new term in indifferent form and sit eighth in the Premier League after two wins, two draws and two defeats.

After a spectacular start to his tenure following the departure of Jose Mourinho in December, Solskjaer then oversaw a dreadful end to the 2018-19 campaign—his side failed to win any of their last five league games—and United's lack of goals is becoming a major concern:

One piece of good news United have had this season was De Gea's commitment to a new contract that runs until 2023.

The goalkeeper has been United's most important player in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, and he backed Solskjaer after some lacklustre team performances when speaking to DAZN (h/t Goal):



"[Solskjaer] is part of the family. He was here for many years as a player, he knows the club well and most importantly the whole team is behind him. We will fight to the death for him. That is key, he is a good coach, and we will be with him until the end."

It is a measure of United's recent decline that they started 2019-20 not with title aspirations, but simply ambitions to return to the Premier League's top four after a sixth-placed finish last term.

A 4-0 home victory over Chelsea was a fantastic way to start the campaign, and the result suggested United would not miss Romelu Lukaku after his summer departure to Inter Milan.

However, the Red Devils have since won once in five league games, scoring just four times and conceding six.

It seems quite clear that after the departures of Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, United have left themselves light in attack, and Solskjaer has acknowledged that:

It could cost the Norwegian his job. United have a crucial run of games coming up. They host Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday before a trip to AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League. Then they travel to Newcastle United before Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford on October 20.

Mourinho left United last season after a defeat to the Anfield club. If the Red Devils continue to struggle, there is every chance United's biggest rivals could see off another manager this term.